TPM Newsletter: April 2025 - Non-Tariff Measures

Indian Updates

Amendment to Quality Control Orders for certain chemicals (11 Mar)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the following Quality Control Orders. Pursuant to the amendment, the Orders shall come into force on 12th September 2025.

Ethylene Dichloride (Quality Control) Order, 2021.

Vinyl Chloride Monomer (Quality Control) Order, 2021.

Polycarbonate (Quality Control) Order, 2021.

Amendment to Quality Control Orders for p-Xylene and Polyurethanes (19 Mar)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has issued an amendment to the p-Xylene (Quality Control) Order, 2021 and Polyurethanes (Quality Control) Order, 2021. The Orders shall now come into force on 19th December 2025.

Notification of Quality Control Order for Hinges (24 Mar)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued an order, superseding the Hinges (Quality Control) Order, 2024. This order may be called the Hinges (Quality Control) Order, 2025. The Order shall come into force on 01 st July 2025. However, the Order shall not apply to imports of goods which are in 200 numbers and are imported for the purpose of research and development. Further, such imported goods shall not be sold commercially, but can be disposed of as scrap.

Global Updates

China

National Standards issued for Protective Gloves against thermal risks

The State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardization Administration of the P.R.C.), China, has issued a national standard for protective gloves against thermal risks. The document outlines product specifications, including technical requirements, labelling, and testing methods. It also covers guidelines for inspection rules, manufacturer-provided information, and protection against various thermal injuries such as flame, contact heat, convective heat, radiant heat, and molten metal splashes. The date of adoption is yet to be determined, and the standard will take effect 12 months after approval. Feedback on the draft is invited within 60 days from the notification date.

National Standards issued for Minimum allowable values of energy efficiency and energy efficiency grades for electric vehicle charging piles

The State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardization Administration of the P.R.C.), China, has issued a national standard for electric vehicle charging piles. The document outlines energy efficiency grades, minimum allowable energy efficiency values, and testing methods. It applies to off-board conductive power supply equipment with current and/or voltage control, including both DC and AC power supply devices with specified voltage limits. Certain types of equipment, such as devices without dedicated charging functions, are excluded. Feedback on the draft is invited within 60 days, with the adoption and implementation dates yet to be determined.

Total Number of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) notified by WTO: 760

The number of Technical Barriers to Trade (TBTs) notified by WTO: 515

For a full list of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) along with the reporting country, please refer the link herein.

