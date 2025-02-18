Antidumping Investigation On Carton Board From China

Today, February 13th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on imports of carton board from China. Find out all the details of this investigation on this post.

Domestic Industry

The antidumping investigation was requested by Productora de Papel, S.A. de C.V. and Cartones Ponderosa, S.A. de C.V.

Investigated Product

Paper and paperboard coated on one or both sides with kaolin or other inorganic substances, with or without a binder, in rolls or square or rectangular sheets, of any size, of virgin or recycled fiber, including those bleached uniformly throughout the mass and containing more than 95% by weight of the total fiber content of wood fibers obtained by a chemical process, weighing 150 grams or more per square meter (g/m2) of a single layer or multilayer ("Carton board").

Tariff Item

Carton board is imported into national territory under tariffs items 4810.13.07, 4810.29.99, 4810.32.01, 4810.39.99, 4810.92.01 and 4810.99.99 of the Mexican Law of General Import and Export Tariffs.

Normal Value

The Ministry resorted to prices references in the Chinese domestic market for determining the normal value.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

The Ministry of Economy determined that the period of investigation is from 1st August 2023 to 31st July 2024. The period of investigation is the timelapse used to analyze whether the investigated product imports were done under dumping.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

The Ministry of Economy established that the period of analysis is going to be that from 1st August 2019 to 31st July 2024. This investigation is for a threat of injury. This timeframe will be used to determine an injury to the domestic producers.

Deadline

The last day for exporters and importers to participate in the investigation is March 25th, 2025. A deadline extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

