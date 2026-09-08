China's New Overseas Investment Regulation: What Mining Investors And Dealmakers Need To Know

China's new Regulation on Overseas Investment (State Council Decree No. 837) ("the Regulation"), effective 1 July 2026, is more than a routine regulatory update. It is the country's first administrative regulation dedicated specifically to outbound investment, elevating ODI oversight from a framework previously governed largely through ministerial measures and rules1, and represents a notable shift in how Beijing oversees international expansion by Chinese investors.

While the Regulation is directed at Chinese investors, its practical impact will extend well beyond China's borders. Foreign sellers, target companies, investors, lenders and transaction advisers should all expect the new framework to influence deal timelines, due diligence expectations and regulatory risk allocation.

For the mining sector, the Regulation is particularly relevant given its references to critical minerals and energy assets, and its potential implications for cross-border transactions involving Chinese investors.

Understanding China's outbound investment framework is therefore likely to be important for mining companies, investors and dealmakers involved in cross-border transactions.

A shift from capital control to strategic risk management

For many years, China's outbound investment regime focused heavily on traditional concerns such as the legitimacy of funding sources, the authenticity of investment projects and the prevention of illicit capital outflows.

The new Regulation reflects a broader approach to outbound investment oversight. Chinese authorities are increasingly focused on whether an overseas transaction could involve the transfer of strategically important assets, technologies, know-how or data. In other words, the question is no longer simply whether capital is leaving China, but also whether sensitive capabilities are leaving with it.

As a result, transactions involving artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, telecommunications infrastructure, satellite technologies, critical minerals and energy assets are likely to attract heightened scrutiny.

The inclusion of critical minerals and energy assets is particularly relevant. While the Regulation does not single out mining investments specifically, its references to critical minerals and energy assets are likely to be of particular interest to mining companies, investors and deal advisers.

A broader concept of "investor"

One notable development is the Regulation's express inclusion of Chinese individuals within the definition of "investor."

Although detailed implementation measures have yet to be announced, the provision signals a policy direction toward a more comprehensive oversight framework for outbound investments by both corporations and individuals.

In practical terms, the immediate impact remains limited, since existing filing and approval mechanisms continue to operate primarily in the corporate context. Nevertheless, the change is an important indicator of where future policy development may be headed.

Regulatory scrutiny no longer ends at closing

Perhaps the most significant implication for Chinese investors is that regulatory oversight is no longer confined to the approval stage.

Historically, many companies viewed overseas direct investment (ODI) approval as the final regulatory hurdle. Once approval was obtained and funds were transferred offshore, ongoing interaction with regulators tended to be limited.

The Regulation points toward a different model. Authorities appear increasingly interested in the full lifecycle of an overseas investment, including post-closing operations, asset management, technology transfers, data flows and compliance risk monitoring.

For mining investors, this is a potentially important development. Mining projects are often long-term, capital-intensive investments involving ongoing operational oversight, technical cooperation and the transfer of expertise across jurisdictions. Regulatory compliance may increasingly need to be viewed as a continuing obligation rather than a one-off approval exercise.

Export controls and data compliance move to centre stage

Several provisions of the Regulation deserve particular attention because of their potential implications for cross-border transactions.

The Regulation highlights obligations relating to export controls, cooperation with national security reviews and regulatory investigations, and compliance with rules governing the provision of information overseas.

These requirements may become highly relevant in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions, internal investigations, regulatory inquiries, international arbitration and cross-border litigation.

For multinational companies operating in China, a key practical implication is that ordinary transaction documents, technical materials or litigation evidence may increasingly trigger export control, data protection or state secrecy considerations before they can be transferred outside China. What was once viewed as a routine information-sharing exercise may now require a significantly more sophisticated compliance assessment.

For mining businesses, these issues may arise in relation to technical studies, geological data, resource assessments, project documentation and other materials commonly exchanged during due diligence and project development activities. What would previously have been viewed as a routine document exchange may require a more detailed assessment of applicable export control or information transfer restrictions.

Structuring considerations for mining transactions

The Regulation may also influence how mining transactions involving Chinese investors are structured and executed. While acquisitions will remain a common investment route, transaction parties may also need to consider the regulatory implications of alternative structures, including joint ventures, minority investments and project-level arrangements. Regardless of structure, investments involving critical minerals, strategic assets or sensitive information are likely to require careful consideration of regulatory approvals, compliance obligations and information-sharing requirements from an early stage.

What foreign investors should expect

Although the Regulation does not impose direct obligations on foreign investors, it is likely to reshape the way cross-border transactions involving Chinese buyers are structured and negotiated.

1. Longer and less predictable deal timelines

Chinese regulatory approvals may become more complex, particularly where sensitive sectors, technologies or data assets are involved.

As a result, transaction parties may need to revisit standard M&A provisions relating to:

Long Stop Dates;

Regulatory approval conditions;

Reverse Break Fees;

Best Efforts obligations; and

Cooperation covenants.

For sellers running competitive auction processes, a Chinese buyer's ability to navigate ODI approval may become an increasingly important factor in assessing deal certainty.

2. The emergence of dual national security review risk

Cross-border transactions have long faced national security review risk in jurisdictions such as the United States, the United Kingdom and various EU member states.

Going forward, parties may also need to consider national security scrutiny, in addition to the existing ordinary ODI approval processes, from the investor's home jurisdiction, namely China.

This creates the possibility of a dual-review environment in which national security checks must be carried out both from the target country's authorities and from Chinese regulators. The challenge will be particularly acute in sectors associated with strategic technologies, critical resources, defence-adjacent capabilities and sensitive data. For mining transactions involving critical minerals, strategic resources and energy transition assets, transaction parties may therefore need to consider longer and stricter regulatory scrutiny in both the target jurisdiction and the investor's home jurisdiction. This may have implications for transaction timelines, closing conditions and overall deal certainty.

3. Enhanced disclosure expectations

Foreign target companies may also experience increased information requests from Chinese buyers.

To support ODI filings and regulatory reviews, target companies may be asked to provide more detailed information regarding technology ownership, data governance practices, cybersecurity arrangements, ownership structures and potential national security sensitivities.

As a result, regulatory due diligence is likely to become a more prominent component of transaction preparation and execution.

Mining companies contemplating strategic investment, joint venture arrangements or sale processes may benefit from anticipating these requirements early in a transaction lifecycle. Early preparation may help minimise delays, support regulatory approval processes and improve overall transaction execution.

Looking ahead

Decree No. 837 reflects a broader evolution in China's approach to outbound investment regulation. The era in which regulatory review primarily focused on capital flows appears to be giving way to one in which technology, data, national security and ongoing compliance play a much larger role.

For Chinese investors, obtaining approval may increasingly be only the beginning of the compliance journey.

For foreign counterparties, the Regulation serves as a reminder that China-related regulatory risk is becoming a central consideration in deal planning, execution and risk allocation.

For participants in cross-border mining transactions, the Regulation provides important insight into how China intends to oversee outbound investment and the factors that may influence transaction approvals, information-sharing requirements and ongoing compliance obligations.

As regulatory scrutiny of outbound investment continues to evolve, early consideration of approval requirements, information-sharing obligations and compliance risks will be increasingly important. For more information on how these developments may affect your business or transactions, please contact a member of our Mining team.

Footnote

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com