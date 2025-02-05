2024: A Review Of Foreign Sanctions And Export Control Developments Involving China

Throughout 2024, the Biden administration limited China's access to sensitive technologies, proposed new restrictions and added a record number of Chinese entities to the Entity List.

Throughout 2024, the Biden administration limited China's access to sensitive technologies, proposed new restrictions and added a record number of Chinese entities to the Entity List. OFAC also designated a significant number of Chinese entities linked to Russia's efforts to bypass sanctions and export controls. On the other side, the Chinese Government expanded export controls on dual-use goods, as well as imposed sanctions on companies and individuals under the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law (AFSL).

The following are some key takeaways from 2024:

With Donald Trump's return to the White House, ongoing volatility underscores the need for heightened compliance and strategic agility in the year ahead.

FIGURE 3: SELECTED EVENTS OF TRUMP'S FIRST ADMINISTRATION

Looking ahead –Donald Trump won the U.S. election and has returned to the White House inJanuary2025.Based on his actions during his previous presidency and his campaign statements, we anticipate the following trends:

"This action builds on BIS's laser-focused work, undertaken over the past few years, to impose strategic controls that have hindered the PRC's ability to produce advanced semiconductors and AI capabilities directly impacting U.S. national security. We are constantly talking to our allies and partners as well as reassessing and updating our controls" Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, December 2, 2024

As Chinese companies increasingly go overseas, we recommend them to consider the following measures to stay prepared for regulatory challenges of foreign regulators:

Treat sanctions and trade compliance as a top management priority , not just another compliance topic, as its violations could jeopardize the entire business operation.

, not just another compliance topic, as its violations could jeopardize the entire business operation. Raise awareness of regulatory requirements across business departments , as relying solely on legal and compliance teams is insufficient.

, as relying solely on legal and compliance teams is insufficient. Reassess risk exposure in business operations and future expansion plans. Enhance visibility into the company's customers, business partners, supply chain, and distribution channels among others.

Enhance visibility into the company's customers, business partners, supply chain, and distribution channels among others. Ensure the company's sanctions and export control programs are regularly updated and tested, as these regulations change frequently and the related controls must be effectively maintained.

AlixPartners has deep expertise in assisting financial institutions and corporates in developing compliance programs, reacting to regulatory enquiries, and overcoming operational challenges. We remain committed to vigilantly monitoring and adjusting our service offerings to best support our clients in sanctions and export control related matters. Please reach out if you have any enquiries relating to this article or our services.

