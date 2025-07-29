Chinese New Energy Enterprises "Going Abroad" Series: Sailing To The Middle East

Overseas markets are becoming a key driver for Chinese new energy enterprises seeking expansion and growth. To better capture this trend, KPMG China has released the New Energy Enterprises "Going Abroad" Series to provide professional market insights and in-depth data analysis related to this field. These reports highlight the development potential and business opportunities in major overseas regions in the new energy sector.

China's New Energy Enterprises "Going Abroad": Sailing to the Middle East is the second report of the series. This publication focuses on the energy transformation needs of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and provides deep analysis of the background, status quo, and future trends of Chinese new energy enterprises that are expanding into the Middle East, along with actionable strategies. The report aims to offer valuable insights and references for all stakeholders.

China's New Energy Enterprises "Going Abroad" Series: Sailing to the Middle East

