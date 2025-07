保华月刊 - 2024 7月刊 第81期 - 老董杂谈

Baohua Law Firm is a boutique firm specialized in labor, employment and HR related legal matters, and a member of ELLINT.

Baohua Law Firm has offices in Shanghai and Suzhou, providing all aspects of legal services in the field of labor law for clients from different countries.

Our Law Firm has extensive experience in all aspects of labor and employment law in China and aims to provide quality and efficient legal services to our clients. We specialize in establishing labor and human resource management system, dealing with daily labor affairs as well as labor and employment issues and labor disputes involved in complex business transactions, particularly those involving foreign-investment enterprises.

We are intended to providing legal service of high quality and efficiency for our clients.