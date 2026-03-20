Keeping up with the rapidly evolving ESG landscape can be challenging as new regulations, disclosure frameworks and sustainability expectations continue to emerge across markets.

In this inaugural issue of KPMG China's ESG Bulletin, we provide a concise overview of the latest ESG-related regulatory and market developments across Hong Kong SAR, Chinese Mainland and global standard setters.

Key highlights include Hong Kong's progress toward mandatory sustainability assurance, updates to the Hong Kong Sustainable Finance Taxonomy, new climate disclosure standards in Mainland China, and recent amendments to IFRS sustainability reporting requirements. The bulletin also explores emerging focus areas such as GHG Protocol Scope 2 updates, biodiversity and nature-related policy developments, as well as practical strategic implications for businesses navigating evolving sustainability reporting and governance expectations.

Download the full bulletin below to explore the latest ESG developments and insights.

ESG Bulletin 2026 Issue 01

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