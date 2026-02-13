- within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
- with Finance and Tax Executives
- in China
- with readers working within the Basic Industries industries
2025 marks the concluding year of the "14th Five-Year Plan" and a critical juncture for embarking on the "15th Five-Year Plan." Currently, the global economy is searching for direction amidst profound changes. Geopolitical conflicts and protectionism continue to create turbulence, while waves of technological revolution and energy transition sweep across the world. Uncertainty has become the hallmark of this new era, presenting unprecedented opportunities and challenges for China's economic growth and corporate development. The KPMG annual CEO Outlook continues to focus on the reflections and choices of business leaders in this new era. Their insights are of great value for us to grasp the economic pulse and gain foresight into industry opportunities.
2025 China CEO Outlook
Download PDFopens in a new tab
