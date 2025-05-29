Free Webinar Tomorrow: Moving Your Manufacturing Out Of China

Exiting China Without Disrupting Your Supply Chain—or Inviting Legal Risk

Are you considering relocating your manufacturing operations out of China? You're not alone. With rising risks and mounting complexities, more companies are reevaluating their China-based supply chains. But making the move is far more complex than simply booking a container.

Without careful planning, a seemingly straightforward transition can quickly spiral into months of delays, legal complications, and operational disruption.

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 9–10 AM PT / 12–1 PM ET

Learn from top legal and supply chain experts how to exit China strategically—without jeopardizing your operations or inviting costly legal missteps.

What You'll Learn in This 60-Minute Session

Relocating manufacturing from China often takes longer and costs more than expected. What starts as a three-month plan can easily stretch to 18+ months—unless you know the risks ahead of time.

This session will deliver practical insights from professionals who've successfully guided dozens of companies through complex China exits.

1. Navigating Hidden Challenges Before You Move

Legal and IP risks that follow you across borders

Verifying tooling, documentation, and SOPs before departure

Transition planning missteps that overwhelm internal teams

Tariff confusion and misinformation that lead to avoidable expenses

2. Avoiding Costly Mistakes During Your Move

The dangers of slashing inventory too aggressively

The hidden fallout from cutting ties with long-standing suppliers

Why skipping formal project management causes delays and errors

Missteps in tariff planning—again and again

3. Proven Strategies for a Seamless Exit

Building project plans that account for legal and operational complexity

Identifying the right internal and external team members before you begin

Taking the legal and contractual steps to ensure a clean, enforceable exit

Meet Our Expert Panel

Dan Harris (Harris Sliwoski) – International business attorney with 20+ years of China legal experience

Michelle Peters & Andrew Wilson (Supplino) – Supply chain veterans specializing in global manufacturing transitions

Who Should Attend

Executives : CEOs, COOs, and supply chain leaders planning a China exit

: CEOs, COOs, and supply chain leaders planning a China exit Legal teams : In-house counsel and risk managers overseeing international operations

: In-house counsel and risk managers overseeing international operations Operations professionals: Procurement and sourcing leaders focused on building resilient global supply chains

Bonus: Live Q&A

Bring your toughest questions and get real answers from experts who've done this before.

Don't just exit China—exit with a plan. Protect your supply chain, minimize legal exposure, and transition with confidence

