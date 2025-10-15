Opinions On Accelerating High-Quality Development Of Chinese Copyright Undertaking Released And Implemented

Recently, the National Copyright Administration (NCA) released the Opinions on Accelerating High-Quality Development of Copyright Undertaking (hereinafter "the Opinions"), which are implemented as of July 17, 2025. The Opinions consist of seven parts and twenty articles, with the four main key areas of the copyright work clearly identified:

1. Accelerate the Work on Legislation Amendment

The Opinions propose to accelerate amendment to such regulations as the Implementing Regulations of the Copyright Law and the Regulations on the Protection of Rights of Information Network Communication, and to formulate measures for copyright protection of folk literary and artistic works. Also, for emerging fields like blockchain and artificial intelligence, a sound copyright protection system will be established to provide legal safeguard for the healthy development of the digital economy.

2. Optimize Social Services to Promote Copyright Conversion

China will further harmonize and standardize the nationwide copyright registration system, and explore the establishment of a national unified copyright registration information platform. By optimizing copyright pledge financing services, focus will be put on solving prominent issues in copyright pledge financing, such as value assessment, risk compensation, collateral disposal, and work mechanisms. Strengthen the supervision of copyright collective management organizations and leverage the role of industry associations as a bridge.

3. Strengthen Copyright Protection

The Opinions require strengthened copyright enforcement in the key areas, focusing on fields of high-incident infringements like film and television, online audio-visual, online literature, e-commerce, and search engines, to carry out special governance and investigation of major cases. At the same time, establish and improve a "one-to-one" online dispute resolution mechanism to address copyright disputes, and further promote wide use of copyrighted software.

4. Intensify International Cooperation

China will proactively participate in the formulation of international rules in the field of copyright, support enterprises in protecting their rights overseas, and enhance the capacity for international copyright dissemination.

The release and implementation of the Opinions are of great significance for building the copyright rule system that adapts to the development of new technologies, promotes the standardization, digitization, and intelligence of copyright work, and fosters deep integration of copyright elements with new cultural formats, cultural enterprises, and cultural consumption models in fields like AI and big data, thus comprehensively enhancing the level of copyright creation, utilization, protection, management, and service.

Source: the National Copyright Administration

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.