China’s A-Share Market Expands Closing-Price Trading: Implications For Funds And Institutional Investors

Effective 6 July 2026, China’s stock exchanges implemented three significant trading rule changes aimed at improving market quality, enhancing price discovery, and facilitating long-term institutional participation. This is a further step in the continued evolution of China’s capital market microstructure and introduces features that are broadly consistent with practices in more mature international markets.

The first reform expands after-hours fixed-price trading from its previous scope, covering SSE 50, CSI 300, and CSI 500 constituent stocks and selected ETFs, to all A-shares and all ETFs. The second reform requires public funds to determine their closing prices through the existing closing call auction mechanism, rather than through continuous trading, and anchors public fund pricing to the auction-determined closing price.

Together, these two reforms are expected to concentrate more trading activity around common closing-prices and enhance the importance of the closing-auction process in China’s equity markets. This should give institutional investors greater flexibility to execute after-hours transactions at prices linked to the market close, which would assist portfolio rebalancing, benchmark tracking, and fund creation/redemption activities.

For ETFs, the impact of these two reforms could be especially meaningful. If trading liquidity and volume increases at the close, the reforms could improve the representativeness of closing prices and facilitate more efficient ETF portfolio rebalancing.

The third reform increases the daily price movement limit for *ST and ST risk-warning stocks on the Main Board from 5% to 10%. While this may raise short-term volatility, it should improve pricing efficiency by allowing the market to incorporate information more quickly and also improve pricing efficiency by allowing information to be reflected in market prices more quickly.

Taken together, these reforms are likely to strengthen closing-price trading and enhance price discovery, which should support long-term institutional participation in China’s capital markets and improve the ecosystem for ETFs.