Inside Arbitration Issue 21: Perspectives On Cross-border Disputes

We are thrilled to share with you the latest interactive issue of this publication from our leading global Arbitration Practice – Inside Arbitration Issue 21.

This special 10‑year anniversary edition is marked by a dedicated podcast episode in which we reflect on the major trends and issues that have shaped the arbitration landscape over the past decade, and offer our thoughts on the developments that may define the next.

Alongside the podcast, this edition explores the key themes currently influencing the international arbitration landscape. We begin with an analysis of how global events are reshaping parties' choices in arbitration, including the ways in which geopolitical factors may impact party choice of seat, institution and tribunal. Moving from the global picture to specific jurisdictions, we first report on China's new arbitration law, which marks the most significant revision of China's arbitration legislation for more than three decades and enhances the foreign-related arbitration regime. The focus then shifts to Japanese investors and examine how they can seek to protect their foreign investments in these turbulent times, with practical guidance on steps to maximise their ability to rely on investment treaty protections. Remaining in Asia, we turn to India, where we outline strategic options for obtaining emergency interim relief in India‑related arbitrations, drawing on insights from recent case law. Shifting from jurisdictions to procedure, we also review the Society of Construction Law (Singapore)'s new Protocol for the Use of Expert Joint Statements — an insightful guide to best practice. Finally, we invite you to explore our short introduction to the newly updated Guide to Dispute Resolution in Africa 2025, which provides comprehensive analysis of litigation, arbitration and ADR frameworks across the continent, and is available upon request.

We hope you enjoy this anniversary edition of Inside Arbitration and we look forward to hearing your feedback. We would also like to express our sincere thanks to our clients and readers for their continued support over the past 10 years, which has been instrumental in shaping Inside Arbitration into what it is today.

Articles in this edition include:

Explore a decade of insight with Inside Arbitration by looking back at all of the previous issues and articles here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.