Financial Statement Preparation – Considerations For Alternative Asset Managers

Bringing on an outside team to handle accounting and reporting can help alternative asset managers focus on their core competencies.

Staying on top of the latest developments in regulation and compliance, strategic risk mitigation and taking advantage of market opportunities are all reasons why alternative asset managers may choose to outsource key reporting functions to sustain momentum – and focus on their key competencies.

As firms look ahead to their goals and priorities, the reporting season at the start of the year is an opportune time for alternative asset managers to examine what new rules have been promulgated since the most recent reporting cycle and accordingly, whether it is best to outsource their financial reporting including financial statement preparation.

Analysing financial statement preparation requirements

Busy periods such as quarter-end accounting or year-end reporting might leave alternative asset managers feeling overwhelmed and distracted from their core goal of achieving desirable returns for investors.

A specialist third-party financial reporting provider can give alternative asset managers peace of mind by leaving such compliance and reporting issues in capable hands who dedicate the time and expertise necessary to stay updated on the latest legislation and regulatory developments, thereby ensuring that asset management firms are in compliance across jurisdictions and offices.

Why alternative asset managers can benefit from financial reporting services

Moreover, the resources required to train and sustain an in-house team dedicated to financial reporting can prove burdensome for smaller asset management firms, even —and given the special effort involved, especially —if the reporting is an annual endeavour. Suffice it to say, alternative asset management firms that have the opportunity to outsource financial statement preparation to a team of external specialists appreciate their inherent cost-saving efficiencies.

The Maples Group is home to a highly qualified and experienced team that offers fund financial statement preparation services, in accordance with generally accepted financial reporting standards and common best practices across the alternative asset management industry. Our team of qualified ACAs, ACCAs and CPAs, drawing on experience gained at Big Four accounting firms, provides accounting services for more than 750 alternative investment funds each year.

Our clients rely on us for our clear and detailed guidance throughout all steps of the audit process, as well as our leading-edge, financial statement preparation software and technology platforms, which enable high quality financial reporting.

Whether hedge fund, venture capital, or private equity, the financial reporting team at Maples Group leaves alternative asset managers with the bandwidth they need to focus on their core competency: generating market-beating returns.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.