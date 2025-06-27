A Comprehensive Approach To Wealth Planning

The 'great wealth transfer will see $84 trillion- plus move between generations over the next two decades. High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) are looking to wealth...

The Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB), launched in April 1998, represents an innovative commitment by the financial services industry and the Government of The Bahamas to promote a greater awareness of The Bahamas’ strengths as an international financial centre. The Board is a multidisciplinary body that embraces active contribution from individuals within government, banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance and investment fund administration as well as interested legal, accounting and management professionals.

INTRODUCTION

The 'great wealth transfer will see $84 trillion- plus move between generations over the next two decades. High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) are looking to wealth planners to help them preserve their assets and support this transition.

In the future, there will be a difference not only in who holds the wealth but also in the types of investments individuals are likely to make and the level of involvement they are expected to want.

Trust and estate planners, lawyers, accountants and financial advisers will be tasked with building suitable new structures for wealth and helping investors to navigate the upheaval. It will require skilful wealth planning, structuring and development experience to cater for these differing - and often competing - intergenerational requirements, and one place particularly equipped to meet this challenge is The Bahamas. With more than a century of experience, a legal system rooted in common law, and an agile and innovative approach to investment vehicles, The Bahamas has much to offer HNWIs - be they old or new money, traditionalists or contemporary.

In this whitepaper, we explore the expected changes as money is transferred from the Silent Generation and Baby Boomers to Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z; and examine the comprehensive offering The Bahamas provides.

