Recusal In The Cayman Islands: The Fair-Minded Observer Test Applied

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The Grand Court of the Cayman Islands recently delivered an important judgment on the principles governing judicial recusal, granting an application by dissenting shareholders in the matter of New Frontier Health Corporation shortly before the trial was due to commence. The decision, handed down by His Lordship Justice Doyle on 27 January 2026, serves as a valuable restatement of the law on apparent bias and the circumstances in which a judge is duty-bound to recuse himself from proceedings.

The proceedings concerned an appraisal action brought by dissenting shareholders following a merger involving New Frontier Health Corporation, which was listed on the NYSE before it was taken private. Certain minority shareholders dissented from the merger (the “Dissenters”) and had their shares cancelled in exchange for the right to be paid the fair value for their former shareholdings under section 238 of the Cayman Islands Companies Act. The New Frontier Health Corporation proceedings are one of a number of “section 238” proceedings currently before the Cayman Courts and there has been overlap between the valuation experts used in the different sets of proceedings.

The Dissenters, represented by Lord Pannick KC, Campbells and Carey Olsen, did not allege actual bias and asserted that the question was not whether Justice Doyle could or would hear the proceedings fairly. They sought the recusal of Justice Doyle following the handing down of His Lordship's fair value judgment in the 51job Inc 1 The same experts were instructed in both sets of proceedings and the Dissenters submitted that the same methodology and analysis (albeit applied to different facts) would again fall to be determined by Justice Doyle in the New Frontier Health Corporation proceedings. In circumstances where the judge was highly critical of the methodology and analysis of the expert appointed by the Dissenters in 51job Inc, the Dissenters applied for recusal on the basis that the fair-minded and informed observer, having considered the facts, would conclude that there was a real possibility that Justice Doyle will pre-determine issues in the New Frontier Health Corporation case relating to the same expert's evidence.

The Company, represented by Paul Mitchell KC and Harneys, argued (among other things) that the recusal application was not well founded, was an abuse of process and had been brought in bad faith, on the basis that the Dissenters simply did not want their case tried by Justice Doyle, or, alternatively, were attempting to delay the trial until an appeal judgment had been obtained in the 51job Inc

Justice Doyle provided a helpful summary of the relevant law in respect of recusal applications:

The relevant recusal test, which has been applied in Cayman on numerous occasions, is “whether the fair-minded and informed observer, having considered the facts, would conclude that there was a real possibility that the tribunal was biased”.

The appearance of bias as a result of pre-determination is a recognised ground of recusal and factors will include the nature of the previous and current issues, their proximity to each other and the terms in which the previous determinations were put.

The fact that the judge will arrive at a correct result on the merits of the case is no answer to a recusal application.

Judges should not recuse themselves unless there is a sound reason for doing so – it is important that judicial officers discharge their duty to sit and do not accede too readily to suggestions of apparent bias, which could encourage parties to judge shop. Usually the correct path will be obvious, however if there is (objectively justified) doubt as to whether the judge should recuse themselves, then they should.

The mere fact that a judge had commented adversely on a party or witness would not, of its own, amount to bias. More is required – a real danger of bias might arise if, in a case where the credibility of any individual was an issue to be decided by the judge and they have previously rejected that person's evidence in sufficiently outspoken terms.

Concerns around the prejudicial effects on the parties and wasted time and/or costs are not relevant to whether a judge should recuse. If a judge determines they are biased, they must recuse themselves – the paramount concern of the legal system being to administer justice which must be (and must be seen to be) fair and impartial so as to maintain the community's trust and confidence in the administration of justice.

His Lordship confirmed that he considered all of the circumstances that could properly be taken into consideration by the “fair-minded and informed observer” and although the comments made in the 51job Inc judgment were justified, it should be noted that an appeal is pending. However, His Lordship made clear that, as the authorities make plain, it matters not that the comments were justified or that he would reach the correct decision in the New Frontier Health Corporation proceedings after trial. In cases of apparent bias, it is, in the interest of justice, the reasonable perception of the fair-minded and informed observer that prevails.

His Lordship was not persuaded that the recusal application was an abuse of process or brought in bad faith and rather found it was made in good faith and in a restrained, measured and respectful way.

His Lordship considered (as he said a fair-minded observer would), (a) the fact that the nature of the issues in the 51job Inc proceedings and the approach to those issues taken by the expert witness would also be issues in the New Frontier Health Corporation proceedings, (b) the fact that the 51job Inc judgment was delivered in close proximity to the scheduled trial and (c) the terms in which the expert's evidence and approach was criticised.

His Lordship noted that it was not a clear and obvious case and that from time to time, he was in two minds as to whether some of the comments made in the 51job Inc judgment crossed the recusal line. He ultimately resolved the real doubt in favour of recusal and concluded that the fair-minded and informed observer would apprehend that there was a real possibility of unconscious bias, such that he might approach the expert's evidence in the New Frontier Health Corporation proceedings with something other than an objective and open mind.

The decision underscores that the paramount concern of the legal system is to administer justice, which must be, and must be seen to be, fair and impartial. Anything else is not worth having.

Footnote

1. 51job, Inc (Unreported, Doyle J, 24 November 2025).

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