ARTICLE
15 January 2025

Cayman Unit Trusts: Access Funds For Japanese Investors (Video)

MG
Maples Group

Contributor

Maples Group logo
The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.
Explore Firm Details
Japanese institutional, high net worth and retail investors are progressively increasing their exposure to private markets with the Cayman Islands unit trust being the investment vehicle of choice.
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
Nick Harrold,Costa Valtas,Aidan O'Regan
+6 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Japanese institutional, high net worth and retail investors are progressively increasing their exposure to private markets with the Cayman Islands unit trust being the investment vehicle of choice. The Maples Group is at the forefront of advising on these structures, including those that feed into global asset managers' flagship semi-liquid private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure funds.

The following video provides further details on these trends and how the Maples Group can assist you in navigating this evolving landscape.

For more information on the use and advantage of Cayman unit trusts, get in touch with our Funds and Investment Management team or other members of our Japan Practice team mentioned in the video.

1569452.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nick Harrold
Nick Harrold
Photo of Costa Valtas
Costa Valtas
Photo of Ann Ng
Ann Ng
Photo of Aidan O'Regan
Aidan O'Regan
Photo of Michael Richardson
Michael Richardson
Photo of Sheryl Dean
Sheryl Dean
Photo of Daniel Beckett
Daniel Beckett
Photo of Eastern Fong
Eastern Fong
Photo of Abali Hoilett
Abali Hoilett
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More