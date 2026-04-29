Multi-Year Trade And Business Licences Now Available

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André M. Ebanks, says the introduction of multi-year Trade and Business Licences for Caymanian licence holders represents an important, innovative step in modernising our regulatory framework.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman, 28 April 2026 – The Trade and Business Licence Board is now offering, for the first time in Cayman business licensing history, an increase in the duration of licences for up to five years for Caymanian-owned businesses.

Multi-year licences will be administered by the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) and are scheduled to be implemented today, Tuesday, 28 April 2026.

Businesses must meet the following criteria to be granted a multi-year licence:

be considered as low-risk by the board

be locally owned and operated as defined by section 18 of the Trade and Business Licence Act (2026 Revision);

demonstrate a history of compliance with all relevant Acts and Regulations; and have no outstanding fines or breaches related to previous licences.

Multi-year licences are a key step in modernising Cayman's commerce framework.

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André M. Ebanks, says the introduction of multi-year Trade and Business Licences for Caymanian licence holders represents an important, innovative step in modernising our regulatory framework. "This has been a planned commitment, as part of wider commerce reforms to come, that will promote business continuity and encourage local entrepreneurship by reducing administrative burdens. I am delighted for the local business community that this is coming to fruition."

"This initiative is designed to provide greater certainty for long-term business planning and enhance operational efficiency for Caymanian-owned businesses. By streamlining the licensing process, the Government reaffirms its commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering a stable, coordinated, efficient business licence framework for compliant Caymanian-owned businesses."

Business owners and operators are reminded that:

renewals must be submitted 90 days before the expiration of their current licence;

incomplete renewal application on time can result in penalties or revocation; and

annual returns and all other relevant documents are to be submitted by January 31st each year.

Applicants may apply for a new TBL or renew licences here. Applications can also be made or renewed at the DCI counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building.

Additionally, micro and small business owners applying for Trade and Business Licences may submit application for discounts associated with the Small Business Incentive Programme at the same time.

The Premier expresses immense gratitude to the Ministry's staff, DCI, the Trade and Business Licence Board, and team members from Computer Services Department for work on the implementation of the multi-year trade and business licences project which he proposed in 2024 and commenced fully in 2025.

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