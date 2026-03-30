Regulatory Clarification For Tokenised Funds

Briefing Summary:

The Cayman Islands has updated its investment funds regulatory framework to clarify the treatment of tokenised fund structures and introduce a dedicated regime for their oversight by CIMA. The amendments remove uncertainty around the application of virtual asset legislation and introduce new registration, disclosure, transfer control and record keeping obligations for these funds. These developments reinforce the Cayman Islands’ position as a leading jurisdiction for innovative and compliant fund structures.

The Cayman Islands has amended its regulatory framework for both open and closed-ended investment funds to clarify the status of funds issuing digital representations of investment interests ("Fund Tokens") to their investors ("Tokenised Funds").

The changes will apply to all Tokenised Funds regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") and have been implemented through amendments to the Mutual Funds Act (as revised) ("MF Act"), the Private Funds Act (as revised) ("PF Act") and the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act (as revised) ("VASP Act").

The key effects of the amendments are:

Clarification that issuances of Fund Tokens by Tokenised Funds regulated under the MF Act and the PF Act are not "virtual asset issuances" under the VASP Act, so CIMA's approval under the VASP Act is not required.

A new regime for funds to register with CIMA as Tokenised Funds in connection with their licensing or registration under the MF Act or the PF Act.

Fund Tokens must only be transferable with the consent of the Tokenised Fund's operator (i.e. its directors, general partner or trustee, as applicable).

Tokenised Funds must make specific risk disclosures to investors in their offering materials in respect of their Fund Tokens and set out how such risks will be addressed or mitigated.

A Tokenised Fund's operator (i.e. its directors, general partner or trustee, as applicable) must obtain and securely maintain, all records relating to the issuance, creation, sale, transfer and ownership of its Fund Tokens (which must be made available to CIMA upon request) and must confirm annually to CIMA that such records are being properly maintained.

CIMA has power to impose restrictions on the characteristics of a Tokenised Fund's Fund Tokens and to inspect the underlying technology and transactions in the Fund Tokens.

The legislative developments represent welcome clarification that the VASP Act is not intended to apply to the issuance of Fund Tokens and demonstrates the commitment of the Cayman Islands to maintaining its status as the leading offshore jurisdiction for alternative investment fund structures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes has the Cayman Islands made to its regulatory framework for tokenised investment funds?