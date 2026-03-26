Department Of Commerce And Investment Closes For Staff Training

Grand Cayman, 23 March 2026 - The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) advises that its offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will close at 12 noon on Friday, 27 March 2026 to facilitate staff training.

Both offices will reopen on Monday, 30 March 2026 at 8:30am. The DCI's business licensing counter, located on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will reopen at 9:00am.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this closure may cause, and encourages customers to submit business licensing applications online at www.dci.gov.ky during the brief closure.

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