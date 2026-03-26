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26 March 2026

Department Of Commerce And Investment Closes For Staff Training

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Cayman Islands Government

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The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.
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Grand Cayman, 23 March 2026 - The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) advises that its offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will close at 12 noon on Friday, 27 March 2026 to facilitate staff training.
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
Ministry Of Financial Services
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Grand Cayman, 23 March 2026 - The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) advises that its offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will close at 12 noon on Friday, 27 March 2026 to facilitate staff training.

Both offices will reopen on Monday, 30 March 2026 at 8:30am. The DCI's business licensing counter, located on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will reopen at 9:00am.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this closure may cause, and encourages customers to submit business licensing applications online at www.dci.gov.ky during the brief closure.

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