Interview – Everything You Need To Know About Predictive Markets

Langlois Lawyers, LLP are most popular:
- within Strategy topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
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Appearing on Y a pas deux matins pareils, a radio show on Radio-Canada’s OHdio (CBC Listen), our colleague and partner Gabriel Querry explains what predictive markets are, how they operate and the regulatory framework governing them in Canada.
Listen to the interview HERE – available in French only
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