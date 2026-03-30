Interview – Everything You Need To Know About Predictive Markets

With more than 185 professionals working in the Montréal and Quebec City metropolitan areas, Langlois Lawyers is one of the largest law firms in Quebec. Our team of over 325 employees offers a complete range of highly regarded legal services in a variety of areas.

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Langlois Lawyers, LLP are most popular: within Strategy topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Basic Industries, Business & Consumer Services and Insurance industries

Appearing on Y a pas deux matins pareils, a radio show on Radio-Canada’s OHdio (CBC Listen), our colleague and partner Gabriel Querry explains what predictive markets are, how they operate and the regulatory framework governing them in Canada.

Listen to the interview HERE – available in French only

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