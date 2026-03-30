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30 March 2026

Interview – Everything You Need To Know About Predictive Markets

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Langlois Lawyers, LLP

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Appearing on Y a pas deux matins pareils, a radio show on Radio-Canada’s OHdio (CBC Listen)...
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Gabriel Querry
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Appearing on Y a pas deux matins pareils, a radio show on Radio-Canada’s OHdio (CBC Listen), our colleague and partner Gabriel Querry explains what predictive markets are, how they operate and the regulatory framework governing them in Canada.

Listen to the interview HERE – available in French only

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Gabriel Querry
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