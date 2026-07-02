Do You Care??? Why Emotional Intelligence Matters In Financial Planning (Podcast)

In this episode of the Financial Prosperity Podcast, Ellen Bessner and guest Bryan Borzykowski* explore one of the most overlooked drivers of successful financial planning: whether your financial advisor truly cares. They unpack why money is emotional, how poor communication increases financial stress, and why investors — especially entrepreneurs and sole earners — need advisors who combine technical expertise with empathy and emotional intelligence.

Babin Bessner Spry is a boutique litigation firm founded in 2009. The firm’s practice areas include securities litigation, corporate governance issues, shareholder oppression, insolvency, intellectual property, conspiracy, fraud, product liability, professional liability and discipline, employment, competition, class actions, and advertising law, as well as public interest and pro bono matters.

In this episode of the Financial Prosperity Podcast, Ellen Bessner and guest Bryan Borzykowski* explore one of the most overlooked drivers of successful financial planning: whether your financial advisor truly cares. They unpack why money is emotional, how poor communication increases financial stress, and why investors — especially entrepreneurs and sole earners — need advisors who combine technical expertise with empathy and emotional intelligence.

Bryan shares his real-world experience navigating business income volatility and family financial responsibilities, and why traditional advisory models often fail to provide the ongoing support investors need to build confidence and long-term financial prosperity.

Key topics:

• Why emotional intelligence improves financial outcomes

• How investor–advisor communication impacts money decisions

• What to look for when choosing a financial advisor

• How entrepreneurs can find financial planning support that fits

• How caring advisors build trust and reduce financial stress

Bryan Borzykowski is the Founder, CEO at ALLCAPS Content; a Toronto-based business writer and editor focusing on investing, personal finance and small business. He writes investing features for CNBC and contributes to the New York Times, CNNMoney, BBC, Canadian Business magazine and the Globe and Mail. Bryan has also authored three personal finance books.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.