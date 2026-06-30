The Registration Rules Book

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BLG’s Investment Management Group is pleased to share its Registration Rules Book, a compilation of the most commonly used national and multilateral instruments and policies affecting registered financial services firms and individuals.
This rules book has been updated to include amendments to National Instrument 31-103 and National Instrument 33-109 that came into force on January 1, 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]