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30 June 2026

The Registration Rules Book

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Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

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BLG is a leading, national, full-service Canadian law firm focusing on business law, commercial litigation, and intellectual property solutions for our clients. BLG is one of the country’s largest law firms with more than 750 lawyers, intellectual property agents and other professionals in five cities across Canada.
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BLG’s Investment Management Group is pleased to share its Registration Rules Book, a compilation of the most commonly used national and multilateral instruments and policies affecting registered financial services firms and individuals.
Canada Finance and Banking
Lynn M. McGrade,Kathryn Fuller,Jonathan Doll
+2 Authors
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BLG’s Investment Management Group is pleased to share its Registration Rules Book, a compilation of the most commonly used national and multilateral instruments and policies affecting registered financial services firms and individuals.

This rules book has been updated to include amendments to National Instrument 31-103 and National Instrument 33-109 that came into force on January 1, 2026.

Download the Registration Rules Book

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Lynn M. McGrade
Lynn M. McGrade
Photo of Kathryn Fuller
Kathryn Fuller
Photo of Christian Faribault
Christian Faribault
Photo of Jonathan Doll
Jonathan Doll
Photo of Jason Brooks
Jason Brooks
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