Renewal Deadline Approaches For Liquor Licensees

Grand Cayman, 22 July 2025 – Holders of liquor licences, including licensees with music and dancing licences, in Grand Cayman are reminded that the renewal deadline for these licences is 4pm on Friday, 22 August.

Renewal applications must be submitted to the Department of Commerce and Investment either online or at its first-floor counter in the Government Administration Building which is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm.

Applications received by the deadline will be considered for renewal during the annual liquor licensing session on 15 September. The new licence period begins 1 October 2025.

License holders are also advised that licenses expiring on 30 September 2025 must be renewed at this annual session if they are to operate for the new license period.

Licensees are asked to contact the following departments directly to book required inspections:

Department of Environmental Health: For inspection bookings and queries contact 949- 6696 or dehcustomerservice@gov.ky

Cayman Islands Fire Service: Book inspections using the Online Planning System (OPS) at www.planning.ky/ops, and email queries to firesafetyinspections@gov.ky.

Port Authority of the Cayman Islands: Inspection requests should be made at the Port Authority at 45A Seafarers Drive, George Town. For queries, call 949-2055 or email cjackson@caymanport.com or dpanton@caymanport.com .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.