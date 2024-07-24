Renewal Deadline Approaches For Liquor Licensees On Sister Islands

Grand Cayman, 23 July 2024 – Holders of liquor licences, including licensees with music and dancing licences, in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman are reminded that the renewal deadline for these licences is 10am on 20 August.

Renewal applications must be submitted to the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) either online or via the DCI counter in Grand Cayman by the deadline in order to be added to the meeting agenda. The counter is open Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4 pm.

Renewals will be discussed at the annual Sister Islands Liquor Licensing meeting in Cayman Brac on 10 September 9:30 am at the Public Works Boardroom, Public Works Compound, 1042A Dennis Foster Road.

Persons with licences expiring on 30 September 2024 must have their licence renewals approved at this annual session to continue operating. The new licence period begins on 1 October 2024.

Licensees are asked to contact the following departments directly to book required inspections:

Department of Environmental Health: For queries and inspection bookings contact 948-2321 or dehcustomerservice@gov.ky .

Cayman Islands Fire Service: Book inspections using the Online Planning System (OPS) at www.planning.ky/ops or email queries to firesafetyinspections@gov.ky.

Port Authority of the Cayman Islands: For queries, contact 948-0428, cjackson@caymanport.com or dpanton@caymanport.com . Inspection requests should be made at 385 Creek Road, Cayman Brac.

