Renewal Deadline Approaches For Liquor Licensees

Grand Cayman, 12 July 2024 – Holders of liquor licences, including licensees with music and dancing licences, in Grand Cayman are reminded that the renewal deadline for these licences is 4pm on 16 August.

Renewal applications must be submitted to the Department of Commerce and Investment either online, or via its first-floor counter in the Government Administration Building, by the deadline in order to be added to the meeting agenda. The counter is open Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4 pm.

Decisions for renewals will be made at the annual liquor licensing session on 3 September. The new licence period begins 1 October 2024.

License holders are also advised that licenses expiring on 30 September 2024 must be renewed at this annual session if they are to operate for the new license period. Licensees are asked to contact the following departments directly to book required inspections:

Department of Environmental Health: for queries and inspection bookings contact 949- 6696 or dehcustomerservice@gov.ky

Cayman Islands Fire Service: book inspections using the Online Planning System (OPS) at www.planning.ky/ops or email queries to firesafetyinspections@gov.ky.

Port Authority of the Cayman Islands: for queries, contact 949-2055, cjackson@caymanport.com or dpanton@caymanport.com. Inspection requests should be made at the Port Authority location at 45A Seafarers Drive, George Town.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.