Department Of Commerce And Investment Closes For Staff Function

Grand Cayman, 19 February 2025 - The Department of Commerce and Investment's offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will close on Friday, 21 February, at 12:30pm for a staff function.

The offices will reopen on Monday, 24 February at 8:30am, and DCI's business licensing counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building will reopen at 9am.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, and encourages persons to submit business licensing applications online at www.dci.gov.ky during the brief closure.

