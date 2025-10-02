ARTICLE
2 October 2025

Breaking Barriers – Capital Raising For Emerging Managers

How emerging managers can overcome capital raising and operational obstacles to thrive in a competitive alternative funds industry.
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
Sinéad Wagner and Caroline Heal
The route to success for emerging managers presents additional obstacles compared with their more established counterparts, without the positive track record, brand recognition and an established investor base to draw on.

Understand what it takes for emerging managers to thrive in a highly competitive alternative funds industry and discover strategies to set yourself apart from the competition.

