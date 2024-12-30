ARTICLE
30 December 2024

FATCA And CRS Reporting Deadlines 2025

SH
Stuarts Humphries

Contributor

Stuarts Humphries logo
Clients are reminded of the following important filing dates for Financial Institutions (FIs) under the CRS and FATCA Regime and Economic Substance regime filings with the Tax Information Authority in the Cayman Islands.
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
Jonathan McLean
Cayman Islands financial institutions have until 31 July 2025 to complete their FATCA reporting, CRS reporting and CRS filing declaration.

Key FATCA and CRS Deadlines for 2025 are:

30 April 2025

Registration Deadline

31 July 2025

CRS Reporting

31 July 2025

CRS Filing Declaration

31 July 2025

FATCA Reporting

15 September 2025

CRS Compliance Form

Additionally, clients are reminded to obtain the TIN(s) and DoB for Accounts by the end of the second calendar year following the year in which the Accounts were identified as Reportable Accounts. Read more on CRS Filings - FIs to Maintain DoB Information.

It is recommended to review the Updates Bulletin regularly, on the website for the Cayman Islands Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC). The bulletin should be reviewed regularly by individuals and businesses that represent and/or advise entities which are subject to any legal framework administered by the Tax Information Authority.

The CRS has updated its Reportable Jurisdictions which can be viewed here.

The CRS enforcement guidelines v1.4 March 2023 detail some of the potential fines for entities and certain individuals in respect of the CRS regime.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan McLean
Jonathan McLean
