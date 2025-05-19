ARTICLE
19 May 2025

Deadline For Submission Of FATCA & CRS Reports Is 31 July 2025

Deadline for submission of 2024 FATCA & CRS reports (including reportable accounts and CRS filing declarations) is 31 July 2025.
Cayman Islands Tax
All Cayman Islands entities classified as a financial institution under FATCA & CRS (In-scope entities) must complete and file their annual FATCA & CRS reports for 2024 (including reportable accounts and CRS filing declarations) by Thursday 31 July 2025. In-scope entities must be registered and use the Cayman Islands Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC) portal to complete this filing. Administrative penalties may be levied by the Tax Information Authority against an In-scope entity or an individual for a failure to meet the 31 July deadline.

In-scope entities must also file their CRS Compliance Form by the 15 September 2025 on the DITC portal.

Both Appleby and the DITC have published guidance on FATCA and CRS filings and requirements. The CRS Enforcement Guidelines are available here and the general DITC CRS Guidelines are available here. Appleby's guidance on FATCA and CRS can also be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

