CIIPO Closes Early To Participate In Business Expo

Grand Cayman, 2 October 2024 - The Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) will close tomorrow, 3 October, at 2pm to participate in the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development Small Business Expo.

During that time, filings can be sent in as normal to ipfilings@ciipo.gov.ky. CIIPO will resume normal operating hours on Friday, 4 October, at 8:30am.

For urgent matters, you may contact Omara Whittaker at 936-3266 or Pamela Ebanks at 936-1579.

