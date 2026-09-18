2027 CRS, FATCA And CARF Deadlines

The Cayman Islands Department for International Tax Cooperation (“DITC”), in its capacity supporting the Tax Information Authority (“TIA”), has published Common Reporting Standard (“CRS”), Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (“FATCA”) and Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (“CARF”) updates for the 2027 compliance cycle.

Cayman Financial Institutions (“Fis”), Crypto-Asset Reporting Service Providers (“RCASPs”), directors, managers and service providers should note the 2027 reporting deadlines and compliance requirements for the 2026 calendar year as set out herein. This update summarises the key Cayman Islands CRS, FATCA and CARF requirements and deadlines relevant to the 2027 compliance cycle.

2027 Cayman Compliance Calendar (2026 Reporting Year)

The principal CRS, FATCA and CARF dates for Cayman Islands FIs and RCASPs are:

31 January 2027 : Deadline for existing FIs to appoint a Cayman-based Principal Point of Contact (“ PPoC ”) and declare the date they became an FI, as well as registration for new FIs. Deadline for RCASPs to complete CARF registration on the DITC online Portal.

: Deadline for existing FIs to appoint a Cayman-based Principal Point of Contact (“ ”) and declare the date they became an FI, as well as registration for new FIs. Deadline for RCASPs to complete CARF registration on the DITC online Portal. 30 April 2027: FATCA Notification (registration) on the DITC Portal.

FATCA Notification (registration) on the DITC Portal. 30 June 2027: CARF / CRS reports and the mandatory CRS Compliance Form deadline for the 2026 reporting period (accelerated from previous July and September dates in respect of CRS) on the DITC Portal.

CARF / CRS reports and the mandatory CRS Compliance Form deadline for the 2026 reporting period (accelerated from previous July and September dates in respect of CRS) on the DITC Portal. 31 July 2027: deadline for FATCA reporting, including Reportable Accounts or NIL Returns on the DITC Portal.

Cayman-based PPoC

Under the amended CRS framework, Cayman FIs are required to provide information regarding the appointment of a PPoC in the Cayman Islands. The PPoC must be a person located in the Cayman Islands and authorised by the Cayman FI to act as its primary contact with the TIA, through the DITC, for CRS compliance purposes.

The 31 January 2027 extension applies only to the two specified CRS registration data points: the appointment of a Cayman-based PPoC and the date on which the Cayman FI became an FI. Cayman FIs should identify an appropriate PPoC and ensure that the relevant registration information is available for submission through the DITC Portal by 31 January 2027.

Amended CRS – First Reporting in 2027

The amended CRS regime took effect in the Cayman Islands on 1 January 2026. The first reporting under the amended CRS will take place in 2027 in respect of the 2026 calendar year.

The amended CRS framework expands and updates the existing CRS requirements and introduces additional reporting and due diligence requirements that Cayman FIs should incorporate into their compliance procedures.

FIs should therefore ensure that their onboarding, tax classification, self-certification, due diligence and reporting processes have been updated to reflect the amended CRS requirements.

CRS XML Schema Transition

The DITC has transitioned to the updated CRS XML Schema v3.0.

FIs should ensure that their internal systems and external service providers are capable of generating and validating CRS XML submissions using CRS XML Schema v3.0 for the 2026 reporting year.

FIs should also ensure that their systems can accommodate corrections, deletions and amendments to CRS reports once the relevant DITC Portal functionality is available.

The DITC has also indicated that it will no longer provide the CRS XML Generator Tool following the transition to CRS XML Schema v3.0. FIs should therefore confirm that their reporting systems or service providers can support the updated CRS reporting requirements.

CARF – First Reporting in 2027

The Cayman Islands' CARF took effect on 1 January 2026.

CARF registration as a RCASP on the DITC online Portal is required by 31 January 2027.

The first CARF reporting will take place in 2027 in respect of the 2026 calendar year, with 30 June 2027 being the first reporting deadline.

RCASPs should prepare to submit the applicable CARF returns, nil returns, Partner Jurisdiction returns and declarations, as applicable, through the DITC Portal.

RCASPs should also ensure that their customer due diligence, tax residency, self-certification, classification and transaction-data processes are capable of supporting the first CARF reporting cycle.

CRS Jurisdiction Lists

The DITC has also published updated CRS Participating Jurisdictions and CRS Reportable Jurisdictions lists in the Cayman Islands Gazette on Monday, 30 March 2026, which can be found at https://www.ditc.ky/wp-content/uploads/CRS-Reportable-Jurisdictions-List.pdf.

Cayman FIs should review the current lists when confirming reportable jurisdictions, onboarding self-certifications and data collection procedures for CRS purposes.

The TIA’s CRS Enforcement Guidelines underline the importance of timely and accurate compliance, including notification, reporting, filing declaration and CRS Compliance Form obligations. With the first reporting cycle under amended CRS and CARF taking place in 2027, Cayman FIs and RCASPs should complete internal validation, service-provider checks and board or manager oversight sufficiently ahead of the applicable reporting deadlines.