ARTICLE
7 January 2026

Companies (Amendment) Act 2024 Now In Force

SH
Stuarts Law

Contributor

Stuarts Law logo
Stuarts is a leading offshore law firm in the Cayman Islands specialising in investment funds and offering fully integrated corporate and commercial advice from a team of experienced, award-winning attorneys. Whether it's navigating the complexities of Fintech, cryptoassets, real estate, investment funds, M&A's, regulatory, banking, company incorporation, dispute resolution, immigration, or any other business challenge, Stuarts have the expertise and experience to guide you toward success. At Stuarts, our team are known for world-class responsiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness; working closely with clients from around the world to solve their most complex business challenges, transactions and obligations. Our proven track record in advising leading international law firms, investment managers, investment companies and high-net-worth individuals is a result of the deep understanding of our markets and our clients’ needs.
Explore Firm Details
The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2024 (the "Act") came into force on 1 January 2026, implementing a series of reforms aimed at modernising and streamlining the operation of companies incorporated in the Cayman Islands.
Cayman Islands Corporate/Commercial Law
Megan Wright
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Megan Wright’s articles from Stuarts Law are most popular:
  • in North America
  • in North America

The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2024 (the "Act") came into force on 1 January 2026, implementing a series of reforms aimed at modernising and streamlining the operation of companies incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

One change of particular note for practitioners and corporate groups is the amendment to section 14 of the Companies Act, which introduces a new, non-court route for reducing share capital. A company may now reduce its share capital by:

  • passing a special resolution of shareholders;
  • the directors signing a declaration of solvency, confirming that the company will be able to pay its debts as they fall due in the ordinary course of business; and
  • delivering the resolution and solvency declaration to the Registrar of Companies.

This removes the requirement for a court application for solvent capital reductions and offers a faster and more cost-effective alternative, while preserving the court sanctioned process where appropriate.

Other amendments now in force include:

  • Fractional shares: where permitted by a company's articles, companies may now repurchase or redeem fractional shares, increasing flexibility in share reorganisations and transactional processes.
  • Continuation into Cayman: the continuation regime has been expanded to allow foreign companies with limited liability but no share capital in their home jurisdiction to continue into Cayman as exempted companies limited by shares, provided suitable constitutional documents are adopted.
  • New conversion routes: limited liability companies and foundation companies may now convert into exempted companies without forming a new legal entity, subject to meeting the statutory requirements and receiving a certificate of re-registration from the Registrar.
  • Clarification of "public in the Islands": for exempted companies issuing securities, the Act clarifies that the term excludes exempted companies, foreign registered companies and limited liability companies, providing greater certainty for listings on a local exchange.
  • Re-registration as ordinary resident companies: exempted companies may now re-register as ordinary resident companies by special resolution and amendment of their constitutional documents, providing a pathway for companies wishing to establish a domestic operating presence.

These changes are now fully effective and provide companies with enhanced flexibility, simplified procedures and greater certainty when undertaking corporate actions in the Cayman Islands.

Access the full Companies (Amendment) Act, 2024 here, and the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2024 (Commencement) Order, 2025 here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Megan Wright
Megan Wright
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More