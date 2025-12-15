Navigating The Shifts In US Deal Making

Key takeaways

Sponsors are targeting exits and exploring high-growth sectors like quantum computing, data centres, fintech and sports franchises to capture innovation-driven deal flow.

Large-scale transactions are gaining traction as economic conditions stabilise and regulatory pressures ease, signalling renewed confidence in the market.

SPACs are being used for digital finance strategies.

Fresh sector interest, evolving SPAC strategies and renewed M&A optimism are driving momentum despite regulatory challenges.

Recent conversations with clients and market participants highlight a clear message: while challenges remain, momentum is returning and innovation is driving new opportunities. Here are some of the themes we are seeing across the market.

1. Sector spotlight

Sponsors are actively seeking exits from older positions while fresh deal flow is emerging in sectors such as quantum computing, data centres, fintech and sports franchises. These areas are attracting investor interest thanks to rapid innovation and strong growth potential.

2. M&A on the upswing

Although deal volumes remain uneven, confidence is building. Large-scale transactions are gaining traction as macroeconomic conditions stabilise and regulatory headwinds ease, creating a more favourable environment for strategic deals.

3. SPACs are adapting

SPACs are evolving and are again becoming a popular route for companies to IPO. They are increasingly being used as strategic platforms for digital asset treasury businesses, reflecting the growing intersection of capital markets and digital finance. Sponsors are also adopting more creative promote structures that link incentives to share price performance, and Cayman remains the domicile of choice for these vehicles.

4. Regulatory challenges

The US government shutdown slowed SEC reviews, delaying IPOs and other capital markets transactions. Delays remain while the SEC staff work through the backlog.





