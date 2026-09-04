Cartels And Bid Rigging: Detection, Evidence And Liability

GRATA International examines cartel detection and bid rigging regulation across eight jurisdictions, analyzing evidence types, liability frameworks, and compliance mechanisms. The comparative guide explores how competition authorities identify unlawful coordination, distinguish legitimate cooperation from anticompetitive conduct, and what red flags signal potential cartel activity in public and private tenders.

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.

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GRATA International presents a comparative overview of cartels and bid rigging regulation across multiple jurisdictions, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

The publication examines key aspects of cartel detection, evidence and liability, including the types of direct and indirect evidence used by competition authorities where no written agreement exists, approaches to detecting bid rigging in public and private tenders, exchanges of commercially sensitive information between competitors, and the distinction between legitimate cooperation and unlawful coordination.

It also provides practical insights into common red flags of bid rigging, potential liability for companies and their executives, antitrust risks arising from industry associations and information-sharing forums, actions to take when potential cartel conduct is identified, leniency and cooperation mechanisms, and the key elements of an effective antitrust compliance programme. The guide is designed to assist companies, management teams and legal and compliance professionals in identifying and managing competition law risks across different markets.

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You can view information on each country separately using the links in the list below.

List of countries and authors:

Azerbaijan - Fidan Vahabova

Belarus - Anton Mazol, Polina Sachava, Veranika Klachko

India - Shashank Agarwal, Aayushi Singh

Kyrgyzstan - Tamirlan Muktarov

Mongolia - Kherlenchimeg Soyolkhuu

Russia - Elena Kurchuk, Vladislava Novokreshchenova, Maxim Zarechin

Türkiye - Aigerim Sabit Bikmaz, Esra Dicle Bağlı, Ali Ceylan, Gülendam Tüylüoğlu.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.