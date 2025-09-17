US Tightens Visa Interview Rules For Foreign Nationals

Effective September 6, 2025, the Department of State issued instructions regarding scheduling visa interview appointments for nonimmigrant visa (NIV) holders. Specifically:

Applicants for U.S. NIVs should schedule their visa interview appointments at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in their country of nationality or residence.

Nationals of countries where the U.S. government is not conducting routine NIV operations must apply at the designated embassy or consulate, unless their residence is elsewhere.

Based on this announcement, many individuals who would typically travel to a nearby country to renew their visa will now likely need to return to their home country for an appointment. It remains unclear whether consulates will allow visa appointments for people who are legally residing in a third country, or if permanent residency in that country will be required. As a result, both businesses that employ foreign workers and the individuals themselves should prepare for increased time and costs associated with the visa renewal process.

