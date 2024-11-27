Canada Startup Visa – Should I INCLUDE My Family In My APPLICATION? – Canada PR (Video)

The SUV work permit is a temporary permit that allows foreign entrepreneurs, who have secured support from a designated organization (such as a venture capital firm, angel investor group, or business incubator), to come to Canada and begin establishing their business. While it's generally issued for a limited period, this permit gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to start building their venture while their permanent residency (PR) application is processed.

At INGWE, we are experts in the Canada Startup Visa. We will guide and support you throughout the endorsement letter or Letter of Support process, as well as the entire immigration journey, including work visas and permanent residencies. Connect with us for a personalized assessment, click here.

Who Can You Include in Your Canada Startup Visa Work Permit Application?

When applying for the SUV work permit, you have the option to include the following immediate family members:

Spouse or Common-law Partner: You can include your spouse or common-law partner in your application, allowing them to apply for an open work permit. An open work permit means that they can work for any employer in Canada without needing a job offer or an LMIA (Labour Market Impact Assessment). This provides significant flexibility for your spouse to pursue employment opportunities while you focus on building your start-up.

Dependent Children: You can also include your dependent children in your application. Dependent children under the age of 21 can apply for study permits or visitor visas, allowing them to attend school in Canada.

Should you include your family members in your Canada Startup Visa Work Permit application?

While many applicants focus on their business plans and the work permit process itself, a key consideration for those with families is whether they should include their spouse and children in the application. Let's explore the benefits and implications of including your family members in your SUV work permit application.

Before making this decision, it's important to weigh the specific pros and cons, particularly in relation to family settlement, education, and the work permit conditions.

Who Would Benefit the Most from the Canada Startup Visa Work Permit?

The SUV work permit can be especially ideal for entrepreneurs who want to establish their business in Canada while providing tangible benefits for their families. Let's break down the major advantages:

Saving on Tuition at Universities and Colleges:

Canadian tuition fees can be a significant expense for international students. With an SUV work permit, however, the main applicant's children may be able to take advantage of domestic tuition rates at participating post-secondary institutions. For example, if your child is planning to attend a university in Ontario, the tuition savings can be immense, potentially cutting costs by thousands of dollars compared to international fees, not to mention that many of the most prestigious institutions in the country offer this benefit. This makes the SUV work permit particularly appealing to families with college-age children.

Free Public Education for Children:

Children under 18 can attend elementary and high schools in Canada for free, provided they are listed as dependents in the SUV work permit application. This can significantly lower the cost of relocating a family. For instance, instead of paying for private or international schooling fees, your children will have access to high-quality Canadian education at no cost, which can ease the financial burden of settling in a new country.

Health Insurance Coverage:

Once your SUV company processes payroll for you as the main applicant, you and your family will be eligible for provincial health coverage in the province where your business is based. This can save significant out-of-pocket healthcare costs. For example, if your business is established in British Columbia, you and your family will be covered by the provincial Medical Services Plan (MSP) after a payroll is set up. This means you won't have to worry about medical expenses, a major relief for entrepreneurs focusing on their start-up.

Main Applicant's Open Work Permit:

As the main applicant of the SUV program, you will receive an open work permit, giving you the freedom to work for other businesses while also developing your start-up. This flexibility allows you to earn additional income, providing financial stability for your family as your SUV business grows. It offers the perfect balance between supporting your start-up venture and taking on other opportunities in Canada. For example, if you're a software engineer but your SUV business is in a different industry, you will be able to take on other engineering contracts while in Canada. You can also invest in other businesses outside the SUV scope, and you can work for or run those businesses directly.

Spousal Open Work Permit:

A significant advantage of the SUV work permit is that it allows your spouse or common-law partner to apply for an open work permit, which enables them to work for any employer in Canada without needing a job offer or a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). This offers tremendous flexibility. For instance, if your spouse is a marketing professional, they could easily find employment in Canada's growing digital economy while you focus on growing your start-up. This creates a dual-income household, ensuring financial stability in the unpredictable early stages of business development.

Flexibility of Time Spent in Canada:

Unlike some other immigration programs, the SUV work permit offers flexibility in how much time you need to spend in Canada each year. According to IRCC, there is no time limit required to stay in the country while on your SUV work permit. This flexibility can be especially helpful for entrepreneurs who need to travel abroad for business purposes or to maintain connections in their home country. For instance, if your start-up involves partnerships in the U.S. or Europe, this allowance makes it easier to manage international business commitments without jeopardizing your SUV work permit. That being said, it is important to understand that your work permit is designed to support the development and operation of your business in Canada. This is particularly crucial when seeking a renewal, as demonstrating business progress and development becomes essential.

Despite these benefits, there are certain limitations and potential risks you should be aware of when deciding to include your family in the SUV work permit.

Provincial Health Coverage Restrictions:

Health insurance coverage and access to public education are tied to the province where your business is registered. For example, if your SUV business is set up in Alberta, your family's health coverage and schooling benefits only apply in that province. If you decide to move or spend extended time in another province, you would lose access to those provincial benefits. So, if you're considering expanding your business to multiple provinces, this restriction could become a significant hurdle.

Risk of Spending Extended Time Outside Canada:

While you have flexibility regarding time spent in Canada, IRCC officers may raise red flags if you spend extended periods outside the country. This is particularly relevant if they question your commitment to the SUV program or doubt that your business is genuinely being developed. For instance, if you spend more than half the year outside Canada, it could lead to more intense scrutiny during permit renewal or PR applications. IRCC officers could flag your case, which could delay or even jeopardize your path to permanent residency.

No Family Ties Outside Canada:

Including your family in your application might create a perception in the case officer's mind that you lack significant ties outside of Canada. Immigration officers sometimes view this as a risk factor, particularly when reviewing temporary entry applications. If they believe that your entire family's relocation could indicate an intention not to return to your home country, it could potentially raise concerns about the genuineness of your temporary status. This might affect the outcome of your application.

In conclusion, including your family in the SUV work permit application can offer numerous benefits, from saving on education costs to gaining access to healthcare and providing employment opportunities for your spouse. These factors can ease the transition to life in Canada, offering stability while you work on building your start-up. Deciding whether to include your family in your SUV work permit application ultimately depends on your personal and financial situation. If having your spouse and children with you in Canada will make your transition smoother and strengthen your business's chances of success, it is a worthwhile option to consider. The benefits of spousal employment opportunities, educational access for your children, and the path to permanent residency for the entire family make including your family a compelling choice.

However, there are notable disadvantages, such as provincial restrictions on health coverage. Carefully consider these pros and cons before deciding, and ensure you have a strong plan to meet the financial and logistical demands of both your family's settlement and your business's success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.