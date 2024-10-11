Relaxed Work Rules Under The Start-up Visa Program Implemented

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has implemented improvements to the Start-up Visa Program that were originally announced in June 2023 as part of Canada's Tech Talent Strategy. Eligible foreign nationals who applied or will apply for permanent residence through the Start-up Visa Program on or after October 3, 2024, are now able to apply for an open work permit for three years, as opposed to the previous one-year work permit that limited work to their own start-up. Open work permits allow these foreign nationals to work for almost any employer in Canada to supplement their income, in addition to working to develop their own business in Canada. Open work permit applicants must be deemed essential and critical to their start-up business in Canada, among other eligibility criteria. By way of background, the Start-up Visa Program provides a path to permanent residence for eligible foreign entrepreneurs. Furthermore, it offers a pathway that allows work while they wait for their permanent residence approval.

