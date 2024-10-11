Worried You Will Not Be Selected In The H-1B Lottery?

On March 31, 2024, USCIS intends to notify individuals if they were selected in the H-1B lottery. Recent years have shown the odds of being selected can be around 25%. Each year hundreds of thousands enter to be selected in the H-1B visa lottery in the United States. For many individuals the H-1B lottery is the only way to secure work authorization in the United States, including U.S. international students nearing the end of their Post-Graduate Optional Practical Training (OPT) period. The closing of the H-1B registration process can be disappointing for thousands of workers. Fortunately, Canada offers several programs that may be of interest to foreign workers.

1. Global Talent Stream

The Global Talent Stream includes two (2) categories of applications, both of which qualify for an expedited processing service standard. Category A is for innovative firms that are referred to ESDC by designated referral partners. These firms must be seeking to fill a unique and specialized role to help grow their business. Category B is available to firms that need to fill in-demand, highly skilled positions on the Global Talent Occupations List. Popular occupations on this list include software engineers, web designers and developers, electrical and electronic engineers, computer network technicians, and many more.

2. Intra-Company Transfer

For multinational companies with Canadian entities, an intra company transfer provides a straightforward path to work authorization, while accessing a variety of new work authorization options for the future. If you only want to stay in Canada for a short duration, this allows for transferring to the United States after 1 year of Canadian work experience. This path also allows for increased options to pursue Canadian Permanent Residency in Canada.

3. International Free-Trade Agreements

Canada has various International Free Trade Agreements allowing Temporary Foreign Workers to obtain Work Permits under the International Mobility Program. If you are a citizen of Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia, or Korea, you may be eligible for a Work Permit in Canada.

4. The Start-Up Visa Program

The Start-Up Visa program is designed to attract entrepreneurs who have the skills and potential to build innovative businesses in Canada. To be eligible for the program, you must have the support of a designated organization, such as a venture capital firm or angel investor group. If you're approved for the program, you'll receive a work permit and be able to launch your business in Canada.

5. The Provincial Nominee Program

The Provincial Nominee Program allows Canadian provinces and territories to nominate foreign workers who have the skills, education, and work experience they need. Each province and territory have its own immigration programs, and the eligibility criteria can vary. However, if you have the skills and experience that a province or territory is looking for, you could be nominated for permanent residence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.