Capacity Proceedings Explained: When To Seek A Court-Ordered Capacity Assessment (And What Happens Next)

Questions about a person's mental capacity often arise at some of the most difficult moments in a family's life. Adult children may be worried about an aging parent's finances or personal care. Siblings may disagree about whether a parent understood a new will or power of attorney.

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Questions about a person's mental capacity often arise at some of the most difficult moments in a family's life. Adult children may be worried about an aging parent's finances or personal care. Siblings may disagree about whether a parent understood a new will or power of attorney. Concerns about financial exploitation, cognitive decline, dementia, or undue influence can quickly escalate into legal disputes.

In Ontario, capacity is presumed. The law does not assume that a person is incapable simply because they are elderly, diagnosed with dementia, or making decisions that others disagree with. However, when there are legitimate concerns that an individual can no longer manage their property or make personal care decisions, the court may become involved and, in appropriate circumstances, order a formal capacity assessment.

This article explains when a court-ordered capacity assessment may be sought, how Ontario courts approach these requests, and what typically happens after an assessment is completed.

What Is a Capacity Assessment?

A capacity assessment is a formal evaluation conducted by a qualified capacity assessor to determine whether an individual has the legal capacity to make specific decisions regarding property or personal care. Capacity is not an all-or-nothing concept. A person may be capable of making some decisions while lacking capacity in other areas. Capacity may also fluctuate over time.

Unlike a medical diagnosis, a capacity assessment focuses on legal decision-making ability. The key question is whether the individual meets the specific legal test that applies to their particular set of circumstances.

When Does a Capacity Issue Arise?

In estate and trust litigation, capacity concerns commonly arise in situations involving:

Allegations that a grantor lacked capacity when signing a power of attorney.

Concerns that an elderly individual is being financially exploited or is making personal or financial decisions against their best interests.

Applications to appoint a guardian of property or personal care.

Disputes involving the management of assets by an attorney under a power of attorney.

Questions about whether an individual can properly instruct legal counsel.

Challenges involving significant lifetime gifts, transfers, or estate planning changes.

In many cases, family members suspect that something is wrong, but lack objective evidence as they do not have medical records showing medical assessments have been done raising concerns about capacity. A capacity assessment can provide the court with independent expert evidence regarding the person's decision-making abilities.

Can Someone Be Forced to Undergo a Capacity Assessment?

Generally, a capacity assessment is a voluntary process. Ontario law places significant importance on personal autonomy, privacy, and dignity. Courts recognize that compelled assessments are intrusive and should not be ordered lightly.

However, where capacity is genuinely in issue and there are reasonable grounds to believe that a person may be incapable, the court can order an assessment under section 79 of the Substitute Decisions Act, 1992. The court may also rely on section 105 of the Courts of Justice Act in certain circumstances where a party's mental condition is relevant to ongoing litigation. In either case, the courts use these powers to order an assessment sparingly and only in the clearest of cases.

What Evidence Is Needed Before the Court Will Order an Assessment?

A court will not order an assessment based solely on speculation, family disagreements, or suspicion. The party requesting an order must present credible and compelling evidence demonstrating reasonable grounds to believe that the person's capacity is impaired. Examples may include:

Medical records showing cognitive decline, dementia, or other neurological conditions.

Unusual financial transactions.

Documentary or photographic evidence of abuse.

Independent witness observations of significant changes in behaviour or cognition.

Ontario courts have repeatedly emphasized that the assessment process should not be used as a fishing expedition. The evidence must be so strong that it justifies the intrusion into the individual's personal autonomy. The court's role is to balance two competing objectives: protecting vulnerable individuals while preserving an individual’s autonomy and legal rights.

What Happens After the Court Orders an Assessment?

If the motion is successful, the court will typically appoint one or more qualified assessors to conduct the evaluation. The Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee maintains a list of designated assessors who provide services in one or more jurisdictions within the province.

The assessor will interview the individual, review relevant documentation, and prepare a report addressing the legal questions identified by the court order.

The resulting report is then filed as evidence in the proceeding. Importantly, the assessment does not automatically determine the outcome of the case. Instead, it acts as expert evidence that the court will consider alongside all other evidence.

Depending on the findings, the proceeding may lead to:

Appointment of a Guardian of Property: If the court concludes that the individual is incapable of managing property and requires assistance, it may appoint a guardian to make financial decisions on the person's behalf.

Appointment of a Guardian for Personal Care: Where the individual lacks capacity to make personal care decisions and no suitable alternative arrangement exists, the court may appoint a guardian for personal care.

Revoking Existing Powers of Attorney: The assessment may support allegations that an existing power of attorney was improperly obtained or invalid due to lack of capacity or undue influence, in which case the court may order that the power of attorney is no longer valid.

Litigation Capacity Issues: In ongoing litigation, the court may determine that a litigation guardian should be appointed if the individual cannot properly instruct counsel.

When Should You Speak with an Estate Litigation Lawyer?

Capacity disputes are legally complex and emotionally charged. Families are often concerned about protecting a vulnerable loved one while also respecting that person's independence and dignity. If no consent to an assessment, it can be due to the individual feeling they are capable or others feeling that there is an ulterior motive for the request.

If you suspect financial exploitation, question the validity of a power of attorney, or believe a loved one may no longer be capable of managing their affairs, early legal advice is critical. A lawyer can assess the available evidence, determine whether a court application is appropriate, and help navigate the procedural and evidentiary requirements involved in seeking an order for a capacity assessment.

Final Thoughts

Court-ordered capacity assessments are extraordinary remedies, not routine procedural steps. Ontario courts recognize the serious impact these assessments can have on an individual's privacy and autonomy. As a result, judges require convincing evidence before compelling someone to undergo an assessment.

When genuine concerns about incapacity exist, however, capacity proceedings can provide an essential mechanism for protecting vulnerable individuals, preserving assets, and ensuring that important personal and financial decisions are made appropriately. The right legal strategy, supported by strong evidence, can make all the difference in achieving that balance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.