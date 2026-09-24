How Ahluwalia And Mitchell Have Shaped The Tort Of Intimate Partner Violence

In Ahluwalia v Ahluwalia, 2026 SCC 16 (“Ahluwalia”), the Supreme Court of Canada (“SCC”) addressed whether Canadian tort law should recognize intimate partner violence as a distinct wrong. The Honourable Justice Kasirer, writing for the majority, recognized the tort of intimate partner violence (“IPV”), concluding that existing torts did not sufficiently address the harms to dignity, autonomy, and equality caused by intimate partner violence.

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In Ahluwalia v Ahluwalia, 2026 SCC 16 (“Ahluwalia”), the Supreme Court of Canada (“SCC”) addressed whether Canadian tort law should recognize intimate partner violence as a distinct wrong. The Honourable Justice Kasirer, writing for the majority, recognized the tort of intimate partner violence (“IPV”), concluding that existing torts did not sufficiently address the harms to dignity, autonomy, and equality caused by intimate partner violence.

This recognition marked a significant development in both family and tort law. Recently, in Mitchell v Mitchell, 2026 ONSC 4259 (“Mitchell”), the Ontario Superior Court of Justice applied the newly recognized tort of IPV and awarded $400,000.00 in total compensatory damages.

The Development of the Tort of IPV

Historically, claims arising from IPV were pursued through traditional torts, such as assault, battery, or intentional infliction of emotional distress. Ahluwalia marked a departure from this traditional approach by recognizing that existing torts failed to capture the cumulative harm suffered by survivors of IPV.

While IPV may include violence that falls within existing torts, IPV captures far more than discrete acts of physical violence. It can include isolation, manipulation, humiliation, surveillance, economic abuse, sexual coercion, intimidation, and other conduct that controls or entraps an intimate partner, including single isolated incidents.

The tort of IPV was recognized to capture the added harm caused by coercive control to the abused intimate partner’s dignity, autonomy, and equality. Coercive control exists where the defendant’s conduct objectively impairs the plaintiff’s ability or willingness to make, or participate in, fundamental decisions about the relationship or their own life.

Proving IPV

A plaintiff seeking to establish the tort of intimate partner violence must establish three elements:

The abusive conduct arose in an intimate partnership or its aftermath; The defendant intentionally engaged in that conduct; and The conduct, on an objective measure, constitutes coercive control.

The tort of IPV does not require the plaintiff to separately prove consequential harm resulting from the violence experienced by the claimant. This harm arises from the intentional conduct itself because coercive control can undermine a person’s individual dignity, autonomy, and equality within the intimate relationship.

Damages

The tort of IPV provides corrective justice and compensation for violation of a partner’s dignity, autonomy, and equality. The guiding principle in assessing compensatory damages is to put the plaintiff in the position they would have been in had the specific wrong not occurred. The court in Ahluwalia confirmed that general compensatory damages must fully redress the injury to the survivor’s autonomy arising from the IPV.

Mitchell is the first decision in Ontario to apply compensatory damages under this new tort. Justice Vella awarded $400,000.00 in total compensatory damages, consisting of $300,000.00 for traditional torts and $100,000.00 for the distinct harm caused by IPV. In reaching this decision, Justice Vella, relying on Ahluwalia, held that damages under the tort of IPV must be higher than the damages awarded under the traditional torts due to the new distinct harm that is being addressed.

Conclusion

Together, Ahluwalia and Mitchell mark an important shift in how Canadian law understands and responds to intimate partner violence. Rather than viewing abuse as a series of isolated acts, the tort of IPV recognizes coercive and controlling conduct as a pattern that can impair dignity, autonomy, and equality.

Mitchell shows that this recognition is more than a change in legal terminology. It has practical consequences for how courts assess evidence, understand harm, and award damages. Just as importantly, Mitchell reinforces the need for courts to assess survivors’ experiences without relying on common myths or stereotypes about how an individual experiencing IPV should behave.

As the tort continues to develop, future cases will help determine how IPV-specific damages should be assessed and how the tort interacts with existing family law remedies.

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