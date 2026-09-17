Family Cottage Estate Planning: How To Treat Your Children Equally (Video)

Should one child inherit the family cottage, or should every beneficiary receive an equal share of the estate? Wills and Estates lawyer Jillian Bowman discusses two estate-planning options: balancing the cottage’s value against other estate assets and including a right of first refusal that allows a beneficiary to purchase the property from the estate.

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Should one child inherit the family cottage, or should every beneficiary receive an equal share of the estate?

Wills and Estates lawyer Jillian Bowman discusses two estate-planning options: balancing the cottage’s value against other estate assets and including a right of first refusal that allows a beneficiary to purchase the property from the estate.

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