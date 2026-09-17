ARTICLE
17 September 2026

Family Cottage Estate Planning: How To Treat Your Children Equally (Video)

DS
Devry Smith Frank LLP

Contributor

Devry Smith Frank LLP logo
Since 1964, Devry Smith Frank LLP – conveniently located in Whitby, Barrie and headquartered in the Don Mills area of Toronto, has been a trusted advisor and advocate for corporations, individuals, and small businesses. Our full-service Canadian law firm is comprised of over 175 dedicated legal and support staff, delivering personalised and transparent legal expertise in virtually every area of law.
Explore Firm Details
Should one child inherit the family cottage, or should every beneficiary receive an equal share of the estate? Wills and Estates lawyer Jillian Bowman discusses two estate-planning options: balancing the cottage’s value against other estate assets and including a right of first refusal that allows a beneficiary to purchase the property from the estate.
Canada Family and Matrimonial
Jillian C. Bowman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jillian C. Bowman’s articles from Devry Smith Frank LLP are most popular:
  • within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Insurance and Law Firm industries

Should one child inherit the family cottage, or should every beneficiary receive an equal share of the estate?

Wills and Estates lawyer Jillian Bowman discusses two estate-planning options: balancing the cottage’s value against other estate assets and including a right of first refusal that allows a beneficiary to purchase the property from the estate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jillian C. Bowman
Jillian C. Bowman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More