What Happens If A Beneficiary Dies Before Receiving An Inheritance In BC? (Lewis v. Jack Explained)

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Estate disputes in British Columbia can come down to a deceptively simple question:

When does an inheritance actually "vest"—at death, or only when the estate is distributed?

The recent decision in Lewis v. Jack, 2026 BCCA 18 provides a clear answer and one that impacts beneficiaries, executors, and families navigating estate administration.

A Common Problem: What If a Beneficiary Dies Before Distribution?

In this case, a father passed away and left his estate to his children. He directing that, after payment of debts and expenses, his estate be divided among those "then alive." One son survived his father but died before the estate was distributed.

What happens if a beneficiary dies before receiving their inheritance?

At first instance, the court held that the son's inheritance was lost because he was not alive at the time of distribution. In other words, no vesting occurred until the estate was actually divided.

That interpretation created a troubling implication: inheritance rights could depend on how long an executor takes to administer the estate.

The Court of Appeal: Inheritance Vests at Death

The British Columbia Court of Appeal overturned that result.

It confirmed a foundational rule of estate law:

In British Columbia, an inheritance typically vests at the moment of death—unless a will clearly states otherwise.

The phrase "then alive" was not enough to displace this principle.

This concept—known as the presumption of early vesting—ensures certainty and fairness in estate distribution.

What "Vesting" Means

Vesting is the point at which a beneficiary gains a fixed legal right to an inheritance.

If a gift vests at death, the beneficiary's estate can still receive it—even if they later pass away.

If it vests later, the beneficiary must survive until a specified event (like distribution).

The Court made it clear: delays in estate administration do not change ownership rights unless the will clearly says so.

Why the Court Rejected the Lower Decision?

Rather than focusing narrowly on one phrase, the Court looked at the will as a whole and applied long-standing legal principles:

Courts favour early vesting to avoid uncertainty and unintended disinheritance

Executors should not control who inherits based on timing

Clear, explicit language is required to delay or place conditions on a gift

In short, the Court refused to interpret the will in a way that would allow timing—or delay—to decide entitlement.

Why This Case Matters for Estate Planning in BC

This decision has practical importance for anyone dealing with wills and estates:

If a beneficiary dies after the testator, their share will usually pass to their own estate, not disappear.

It also reinforces that poor drafting can lead to costly litigation and unintended outcomes.

Unless a will clearly states otherwise, your inheritance vests when the testator dies—not when the executor distributes the estate.

It's a subtle distinction—but one that can determine whether an estate is preserved... or lost.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.