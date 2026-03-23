Ontario Divorce Financial Planning: Advisor Guide To Child Support And Tuition

When clients separate, their financial landscape undergoes a dramatic shift. As a trusted advisor, you play a critical role in helping your clients navigate complex issues that impact wealth, tax planning, and long-term financial stability.

Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario’s largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation. Today we are more than 140 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience in litigation and dispute resolution(including class actions, appeals, and arbitration/mediation,) corporate/commercial law, health law, insurance law, real estate, employment law, personal injury and family law.

Article Insights

Lerners LLP are most popular: within Environment, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Environment & Waste Management industries

When clients separate, their financial landscape undergoes a dramatic shift. As a trusted advisor, you play a critical role in helping your clients navigate complex issues that impact wealth, tax planning, and long-term financial stability. One question often arises:

Who pays for child support, private school tuition, or extracurricular activities after separation?

Let’s break down what you need to know.

Child Support and Special Expenses

Under Ontario’s Child Support Guidelines, certain costs — called Section 7 special or extraordinary expenses — may be shared between parents in proportion to their incomes. These often include:

Private school tuition

Childcare costs

Extracurricular activities (sports, arts programs, etc.)

Scenario: Proportional Sharing of Private School Tuition

Annual Tuition: $20,000

Parent A’s Income: $120,000

Parent B’s Income: $80,000

Combined Income: $200,000

Step 1: Calculate Each Parent’s Income Share

Parent A: $120,000 ÷ $200,000 = 60%

Parent B: $80,000 ÷ $200,000 = 40%

Step 2: Apply Proportional Split to Tuition

Parent A pays: $20,000 × 60% = $12,000

Parent B pays: $20,000 × 40% = $8,000

Key Factors Courts Consider

Pre-separation lifestyle: If the child attended private school or participated in activities before separation, courts often aim to maintain continuity — provided it’s financially reasonable.

Type of support paid: Regular child and spousal support obligations influence how additional expenses are allocated.

Reasonableness: Courts assess whether the expense is necessary and proportionate to the family’s financial circumstances.

Income-based cost sharing: Costs are typically split based on each parent’s income, not equally.

How Advisors Can Assist Their Clients

1. Review Client’s Historical Spending on Education and Activities

Go beyond a glance at tuition invoices. Provide clients with an analysis of multi-year patterns for private school, extracurricular programs, tutoring, and childcare. This helps establish a baseline for what courts may consider “reasonable” and supports negotiations. Include any prepaid commitments (e.g., annual tuition or seasonal sports fees) that could affect cash flow.

2. Model Affordability Scenarios Post-Separation

Provide your clients with projections that factor in:

New household budgets (two homes instead of one).

Support obligations (child and spousal support).

Tax impacts (loss of certain credits or deductions).

Provide best-case and worst-case scenarios to show whether continuing private school or activities is sustainable. This positions you as a strategic advisor, not just a compliance resource.

3. Track and Document Pre-Separation Costs for Legal Negotiations

Accurate records strengthen your client’s position in mediation or arbitration. Compile receipts, bank statements, and invoices for education and extracurriculars. Organize them by category and date to demonstrate historical spending patterns. Courts often rely on this evidence when determining proportional contributions.

4. Flag Potential Tax Implications

Don’t overlook the tax side:

Childcare deductions: Certain expenses may qualify, reducing taxable income.

RESP contributions: Divorce can disrupt education savings plans; advise on ownership changes and contribution strategies.

Capital gains or liquidity planning: If assets need to be sold to fund settlements, anticipate tax consequences early.

5. Prepare Valuations for Businesses, Investments, and Pensions

Business valuation is often one of the most complex aspects of divorce financial planning. Advisors should provide clear, defensible valuations for private companies, real estate holdings, and pension entitlements. Courts and mediators rely on these figures to determine equitable division.

Advisor Divorce Planning Checklist

Use this checklist to guide client conversations and ensure that nothing is missed during the financial restructuring process.

1. Child Support and Special Expenses

Review historical spending on private school, childcare, and extracurricular activities.

Calculate proportional sharing for Section 7 expenses based on income.

Document pre-separation costs (receipts, invoices, bank statements, etc.).

2. Affordability Modelling

Prepare post-separation budgets for both households.

Factor in child and spousal support obligations.

Include tax impacts (loss of credits, childcare deductions, RESP adjustments).

Run best-case and worst-case scenarios for continuing special expenses.

3. Asset and Valuation Planning

Prepare valuations for businesses, investments, and pensions.

Assess liquidity needs for equalization payments and ongoing obligations.

Identify potential tax consequences of asset sales or transfers.

Divorce isn’t just a legal process; it’s also financial restructuring. As an advisor, your guidance can prevent costly litigation through informed negotiations, ensure tax efficiency and compliance during asset division, and help clients maintain financial stability through one of life’s most challenging transitions. By understanding Ontario’s rules on child support and special expenses, you deliver proactive, high-value advice when clients need it most

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.