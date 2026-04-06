A Simple Guide To Estates, Executors, And Probate

When someone you know passes away, there is more to manage than just the impact of their loss. There is a legal process that determines how their finances are handled, debts are paid, and inheritances are distributed. It can feel overwhelming if you're not familiar with the terminology or steps involved. This guide breaks down the fundamentals of estates in Ontario in way that is easy to understand.

What is an Estate?

An estate is everything a person owned (assets) and owed (liabilities) at the time of their death.

Example: Bob passes away. At the time of his death, he owned a house, a chequing account with $2,000, and a savings account with $40,000. He also owed $6,000 to CRA. All these together form Bob's "Estate."

What is an Executor?

An executor (aka an estate trustee) is an individual who manages someone's estate after they die. There can be more than one estate trustee, and sometimes a trust company can act as the estate trustee instead of an individual. An executor is usually specified in a will or otherwise appointed by court order.

Example: Bob passed away leaving a valid will that that names George as the executor of his Estate. George will be responsible for accessing and closing Bob's bank accounts, paying the debt to CRA and other liabilities, selling the house, and paying the remaining money to the beneficiaries named in the will, among other responsibilities.

What exactly is "Probate"?

Probate is the term for the process of obtaining a "Certificate of Appointment of Estate Trustee" also commonly referred to as a "probate certificate".

Example: For Sally and Donna to receive their inheritance following Bob's death, a process called "probate" must occur. This process usually begins when Sally and Donna give the original will to George. George must then apply for a "probate certificate" by submitting an application to the court along with the original will. This application is called an "Application for a Certificate of Appointment of Estate Trustee," or a "probate application."

Once the court reviews George's application and is satisfied that the will is valid, and that no other wills of Bob's have been filed with the court, it will issue George a "probate certificate." With this certificate, George can now begin to manage Bob's estate. This entire process is known as "probate."

*It is important to note that there are circumstances where probate is not required. For the purposes of this blog, I will be using an example where probate is required.

Probate Certificate aka "Certificate of Appointment of Estate Trustee"

A "Certificate of Appointment of Estate Trustee," also known as a "probate certificate," is a document issued by the court that authorizes a person (the executor) to manage an estate.

Example: George needs to close Bob's bank accounts. He goes to TD Bank and explains that he is the executor of Bob's estate and wants to access and close his accounts. Since George isn't listed as an account holder, the bank has no record of him and asks for proof that he's authorized to act on Bob's behalf. George must provide a copy of his probate certificate issued by the court to prove he has authority to close the accounts.

Beneficiaries

A beneficiary is a person(s), charity, or organization who receives a gift (aka an inheritance) from someone's estate after they die.

Example: Bob's will names his two children, Sally and Donna, as beneficiaries. According to Bob's will, each of them will receive $100,000.00 from his estate. George is responsible for making this happen. George will pay Sally and Donna each their $100,000.00 using money from Bob's estate.

This is just one example of how an individual's estate may be administered after their death. There are many other situations to consider. For example, if a person dies without leaving a will (dying "intestate"), the process for applying for probate will be different. Or, if a will exists but its validity is challenged by a beneficiary or an interested party, the estate may have to go through legal proceedings ("litigation"). Regardless of the specific circumstances, it is important to understand the basic principles of estates in case you ever find yourself responsible for managing a loved one's estate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.