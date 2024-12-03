Manav Singhla And Lori Goldberg Write An Article For Water Canada

Manav Singhla and Lori Goldberg publish in the November/December 2024 issue of Water Canada. Their article is entitled "Reduce the risks".

New and novel wastewater treatment technologies provide exciting opportunities to improve the efficiency of both new and existing municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. These advancements can reduce facility footprints, lower lifecycle costs, and transform treatment plans into sources of high-quality fertilizer, clean electricity, and renewable natural gas.

Related publication

Reduce the Risk, pages 9.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.