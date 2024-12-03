ARTICLE
3 December 2024

Manav Singhla And Lori Goldberg Write An Article For Water Canada

Manav Singhla and Lori Goldberg publish in the November/December 2024 issue of Water Canada. Their article is entitled "Reduce the risks".
Manav Singhla and Lori Goldberg
New and novel wastewater treatment technologies provide exciting opportunities to improve the efficiency of both new and existing municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. These advancements can reduce facility footprints, lower lifecycle costs, and transform treatment plans into sources of high-quality fertilizer, clean electricity, and renewable natural gas.

Reduce the Risk, pages 9.

