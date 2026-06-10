Episode 102: Balancing Medicine And Entrepreneurship While Inspiring Through Skincare Innovation (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them

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June 10, 2026 Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In this episode, Heather welcomes Dr. Stephanie Liu, family physician and founder and CEO of Dr. Mom Skincare, to discuss her path into medicine, including early setbacks that led to a Columbia University master’s in nutrition, and how her patients’ eczema concerns inspired an evidence-based, hypoallergenic skincare line using beta-glucan developed with University of Alberta-linked technology. Stephanie explains eczema triggers in Alberta, the company’s early growth through word of mouth, pharmacies and dermatology clinics, and expansion from a bath product to a cream with future lip balm and face cream plans. She also reflects on regulatory learnings, decision-making pressures, balancing multiple roles, and the value of compartmentalizing time and building operational support.To find out more about Dr. Mom visit their website. self The podcast episode qualifies for: Law Society of British Columbia: 30 minutes Practice Management

30 minutes Practice Management Law Society of Ontario: 30 minutes Professionalism Subscribe Subscribe to our Women in Leadership and Entrepreneurship podcast on your preferred platform and listen at your convenience. Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.