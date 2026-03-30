Unreasonable Delay In Administrative Decisions And Modernizing The Law Of Mandamus

In Benison v. Canada (Royal Canadian Mounted Police External Review Committee), the Federal Court of Appeal clarified how the criteria from Apotex Inc. v. Canada (Attorney General) operate, especially in the context of unreasonable administrative delay.

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A writ of mandamus – “we command” in Latin – compels a public body to perform a public legal duty.

In Benison v. Canada (Royal Canadian Mounted Police External Review Committee),1 the Federal Court of Appeal clarified how the criteria from Apotex Inc. v. Canada (Attorney General)2 operate, especially in the context of unreasonable administrative delay. The Court clarified that (1) although the Apotex criteria are conjunctive, it found that the eight criteria do not serve the same purpose, and only the first four must be established by the applicant in every case (whereas the others must be addressed only if put in issue by the court or respondent); and (2) confirmed that “significant prejudice” is not needed to establish unreasonable delay for mandamus, resolving a split in the case law.

In this blog post, we outline the decision, the Apotex framework, how Benison refines key elements, such as delay and practical value, and what this means for both administrative decision-makers and applicants alike.

Background

The appellants are 12 current or former members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (“RCMP”) who had at least one outstanding disciplinary appeal before the RCMP External Review Committee (“ERC”). Their appeals were received and pre-screened by the ERC as complete between October 2019 and November 2021.3

In 2022, the appellants sought two writs of mandamus against the ERC: (1) to compel the ERC to complete its review of the appeals within 30 days; and (2) to require the ERC to publish service standards for all appeals.4

The Federal Court declined to issue mandamus.5 It held that the appellants failed to demonstrate unreasonable delay. The Court also found that the 30‑day order had no practical value given the ERC’s resource constraints, and that the balance of convenience weighed against relief because the appellants could “leap‑frog” other appeals.6

The appellants challenged that decision. On appeal, the Federal Court of Appeal allowed the appeal in part. It ordered the ERC to issue findings and recommendations within six months (subject to a justified extension) but upheld the refusal on service standards.7

Ultimately, the Court held that the Federal Court erred on the first mandamus request, including on unreasonable delay, practical value, equitable bar, and the balance of convenience. It nevertheless agreed that the second mandamus request (to publish service standards) failed under the fourth Apotex criterion.8

The Apotex Test for Mandamus

The Federal Court of Appeal reaffirmed that the eight Apotex criteria are conjunctive. They, however, do not serve the same purpose: the first four establish prima facie entitlement; the last four are discretionary bars.9 Applicants need not “proactively” disprove those discretionary bars unless raised by the respondent or the court or apparent on the record. Once raised, however, the tactical burden shifts to the applicant to disprove its existence.10

For mandamus to issue, the applicant must establish eight criteria:

There is a public duty to act; The duty is owed to the applicant; There is a clear right to performance of that duty, meaning all conditions precedent giving rise to the duty have been satisfied, and there was a prior demand for its performance, a reasonable time for compliance, and a subsequent refusal, either express or implied (e.g., by unreasonable delay); Certain criteria are satisfied if the duty sought to be enforced is discretionary; No other adequate remedy is available; The order will be of some practical value or effect; The court finds no equitable bar to the relief sought; and The balance of convenience favours issuing the order.11

First Writ

Third criterion: Clear right to performance

Applying a contextual analysis, the Court found that the ERC’s delays (ranging from 3.5 to 4.5 years) exceeded what the process required, given statutory service standard obligations and the workplace‑relations context.12 The ERC’s backlogs and resource constraints could not justify such open-ended delays.

Critically, the Court rejected importing the “significant prejudice” requirement from abuse‑of‑process jurisprudence (Blencoe and Abrametz) into the Apotex analysis of unreasonable delay. While that elevated requirement governs stays for abuse of process, it does not establish unreasonable delay for mandamus.13 Rather, mandamus is a tool that may be used to prevent such significant prejudice.14

Sixth criterion: Practical value

The Court held that the Federal Court erred in finding no practical value because a 30-day timeline was “futile”.15 Courts may tailor timelines to what is reasonable on the record. The question is whether an order will move the matter meaningfully forward, not whether the applicant’s proposed timetable is feasible.16

Seventh and eighth criteria: Equitable bar and balance of convenience

The Court rejected “queue‑jumping” as an absolute equitable bar. It found no basis on the record to deny relief on balance of convenience grounds. There was no evidence of disproportionate impact or administrative chaos from prioritizing the appellants’ files.17

The Court cautioned against elevating queue-jumping concerns into an absolute equitable bar. Where a prioritization system is not strictly first‑in, first‑out, queue‑jumping concerns distract from the true balance of convenience analysis and would shield administrative delay from mandamus (because only the person next in line could ever challenge an unreasonable delay).18

Second Writ

Finally, the Court upheld the refusal of the second writ. Although section 28.1 of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Act19 imposes a duty to establish and publicize service standards, it confers discretion on the ERC in circumstances where specific time limits do not apply.20 Mandamus therefore cannot compel the exercise of that discretion in a particular way.

Key Takeaways

The Apotex test is “conjunctive” in the sense that if any of the four criteria are not satisfied, mandamus should not be granted. However, only the first four criteria must be met to establish prima facie entitlement; the last four are discretionary bars – and they do not need to be “disproved” by the applicant if they are not raised. Once a discretionary bar is raised by the respondent or the court, the burden shifts to the applicant to disprove its existence (this is similar to how discretionary bars to judicial review operate).

The unreasonable delay analysis for mandamus is context-driven. The statutory context, nature, and purpose of the impugned administrative process must guide the analysis. Courts will not be quick to find a delay “unreasonable”, but they will engage in a principled, contextual analysis of the decision at issue and the scheme. Evidence of the administrative decision-maker’s own targets or “service standards” will be relevant.

“Significant prejudice” is not required to establish unreasonable delay for mandamus (unlike an independent application for abuse of process). Prejudice is instead relevant to the balance of convenience analysis.

“Queue‑jumping” is not an absolute bar to mandamus. Rather, respondents must demonstrate disproportionate impacts to defeat relief at this stage.

There is a high bar for reviewing courts to decline to issue mandamus on the grounds of balance of convenience, as to do otherwise would render lawful that which has been deemed unlawful.

Courts can, and should, set their own reasonable timelines if the relief sought is impractical, instead of denying the relief outright.

Mandamus is available to prevent, not just remedy, administrative delay and hardship.

Mandamus cannot compel the exercise of discretion in any particular way.

Footnotes

1 2026 FCA 53 [Benison].

2 [1994] 1 FC 742 (F.C.A.) [Apotex].

3 Benison at paras. 12-13.

4 Benison at para. 14.

5 Benison at para. 15.

6 Benison at paras. 17-25.

7 Benison at para. 178.

8 Benison at para. 165.

9 Benison at para. 45.

10 Benison at paras. 50-51.

11 Apotex at 766-769.

12 Benison at paras. 55, 85-91.

13 Benison at paras. 120-128.

14 Benison at para. 126.

15 Benison at para. 130.

16 Benison at paras. 132-134.

17 Benison at paras. 161-162.

18 Benison at paras. 114, 139, 147-149.

19 R.S.C. 1985, c. R-10.

20 Benison at para. 171.

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