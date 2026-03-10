Lip Gloss, Pocket Sandwiches, And Lessons In Resilience: My Experience At The Women In Litigation Symposium

Lip gloss, pocket sandwiches, and resilience are three things I never imagined would define a litigation symposium, but they did. As an articling student attending my first Advocates Society event, I expected polished advice and formal networking. What I found was something far more meaningful: authenticity, humour, and a community of women committed to lifting each other up.

The panellists were not just accomplished lawyers; they were pioneers and among the profession's biggest names. There is something about hearing Linda R. Rothstein, after decades of practice, admit that doubts still creep in, and Martha McCarthy candidly share that she does not always handle stress well and that, "After you cry, you put your lipstick on and slay all afternoon." It makes you realize a simple truth: no matter the accomplishments or the mountains people have moved in this profession, at the end of the day, we are all human.

Add in the practical tips of never underestimating the power of carrying a pocket sandwich for marathon days and phoning a friend when you need support, and you have the essence of the day: real, relatable, and deeply human. These were not just quirky one-liners, but metaphors for resilience in a profession that demands so much, reminding us that sometimes the smallest acts of care—for yourself and others—make the biggest difference.

Favourite Moments: Where Vulnerability Meets Empowerment

One of my favourite moments was the roundtable discussions. Attendees were grouped by similar calls to the bar, which meant I was surrounded by women who understood exactly where I am in my journey. Some were just months into practice, others a couple of years ahead, and we shared honest reflections about the panels and what life looks like after articling. Hearing their stories about uncertainty, pivots, and finding their footing was reassuring and inspiring. There is a strong community of women in law, and being part of that conversation reminded me why these spaces matter.

That sense of connection carried into the panel, Staying, Shifting, or Starting Over? Navigating Career Pivots with Purpose. Sitting in a room where women spoke so openly about change reminded me that careers are rarely linear and that flexibility, curiosity, and community matter more than perfection. It was reassuring to hear that every step, even the unexpected ones, can lead to growth. Those conversations made me feel less alone, especially as an articling student whose future is uncertain, and more confident that there is space for all of us to find our way.

What stayed with me most were the big ideas that came up again and again. Resilience was a constant theme, a reminder that doubts will come, but they do not define you, and moving forward is what matters. Success was reframed as something beyond titles and prestige, with an emphasis on health and happiness as equally important.

The discussion Paying It Forward: Defining Allyship and Purpose in the Profession deepened that message. It highlighted that allyship is not just good intentions but active efforts to dismantle barriers and create space for others. What inspired me most was seeing women be so vulnerable, some sharing personal challenges they are currently facing, yet still showing up with unwavering commitment to empowering others. It acknowledged hard truths: allyship is rare, it carries personal costs, and it requires real courage. It reminded me that representation matters and that building inclusive spaces starts with showing up, speaking up, and supporting one another. Bravery is hard when you are alone, but easier when you find your allies and like-minded individuals.

Finally, authenticity stood out as a strength. Staying true to yourself, even when your client asks you to take a different approach, is not only possible but also powerful. These lessons were not abstract; they were grounded in real stories and practical advice, which made them both relatable and actionable. As Martha put it, "They say the view is better from the high road? I disagree. It is a sh*t view—but that is how you win the case."

Final Reflections

The Women in Litigation Symposium was more than an event; it was a reminder of what truly matters in this profession. Success is a personal journey shaped by authenticity, community, and courage. I left with practical lessons and powerful truths, like the fact that doubts will come but do not define us, that health and happiness matter as much as titles, and that allyship and representation are essential for real change.

What inspired me most was the vulnerability and strength of the women in that room, some navigating personal challenges yet still showing up with unwavering commitment to empower others. Those moments of honesty, humour, and solidarity reminded me that, even in a demanding profession, we are all human and stronger together. I cannot wait to attend the next symposium, but until then, I will remember to stay equipped with a pocket sandwich and a little lip gloss.

