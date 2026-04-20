Sandra Train Published In Without Prejudice On Ontario’s 2026 Auto Insurance Overhaul

Ontario's auto insurance system is undergoing a major transformation on July 1, 2026, shifting to an opt-in coverage model that promises lower premiums but transfers significant risk from insurers to individuals. Sandra Train, drawing on her unique background as both a personal injury lawyer and Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional, examines how reduced first-party benefits will drive more accident victims into the tort system, creating larger, more complex lawsuits and unprecedented uncertainty for all

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HSH is pleased to share that Sandra Train has been published in the April 2026 edition of Without Prejudice, the official journal of the Ontario Insurance Adjusters Association (OIAA).

Sandra’s article, “Less Benefits, More Litigation: Navigating the 2026 Shift in Ontario Auto Insurance,” offers an analysis of the sweeping changes coming to Ontario’s auto insurance system on July 1, 2026. The piece examines how the shift to an opt-in coverage model, marketed to consumers as offering greater flexibility and lower premiums, represents a significant transfer of risk from insurers to individuals and the court system.

Drawing on her rare dual perspective as both a personal injury lawyer and a Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP) with over 15 years of prior experience as a claims examiner, Sandra explains how reduced access to first-party benefits will push more accident victims into the tort system, resulting in larger, more complex lawsuits and greater unpredictability for all parties involved.

Read Sandra Train’s full article on page 25 of the April 2026 edition of Without Prejudice.

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