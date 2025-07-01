Lincoln Caylor: Mareva Injunctions In Canada: Now Easier To Get?

Lincoln Caylor and Nathan Shaheen explore the evolving evidentiary threshold for Mareva injunctions in Canada in the Q2 2025 issue of Chambers Digest.

Lincoln Caylor and Nathan Shaheen explore the evolving evidentiary threshold for Mareva injunctions in Canada in the Q2 2025 issue of Chambers Digest. They examine the British Columbia Court of Appeal's decision in Wu v. Ma, 2024 BCCA 196, which confirms that circumstantial and inferential evidence may be enough to support a Mareva injunction. The article explains how this shift could make it easier for claimants to freeze assets, particularly in cases involving suspected dissipation. It also outlines the practical implications for claimants seeking asset preservation.

